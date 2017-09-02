AUDCAD Skewed Double Top Established

AUDCAD on daily time frame had establish New Lower High forming skewed Double top making strop biased for southward rally. Its also developing emerging triangle. Expected Triangle Apex is skewed upward 30 % North zone making emerging quality less than 40 %. Price will converge as result of emerging triangle. But due to skewed apex and quality of developing pattern will reduce the outcome of Triangle breakout.

GANN Study shows price have confirm Price Rejection at level 180 Degree (1.00509) and swing failure validated a strong confluence toward establishing valid swing point.

Level needed to be consider in order to validate bearish trend momentum is GANN Level 135 Degree (1.00008).

Expected Support level is GANN Level 90 Degree (0.99509)