\

AUDCAD: looking forward to economic reports

The AUD CAD is on a precipice. After losing ground against the CAD, AUD bulls are regrouping close to the 0.9400 level. From their perspective, it is good to keep this psychological level in the conversation.

However, examining the smaller time frames, the success of the AUD bulls I sin doubt. AUD bullish candles can be seen chipping away at CAD resistance every so often. But resistance from CAD bulls is definitely fighting a fair fight. It will be interesting to see if AUD bulls can break through the short term resistance point 0.94060, with which it has been toying.

What to watch in Australia

Concerning the strength of the AUD in the short term, the Westpac Consumer Confidence is due on Wednesday, 19 May (today). The index was anticipated to drop 1.5% to 117, which is insignificant in the grand scheme of things. The actual figure reported was 113, quite a bit lower than expected. The slight drop does indicate that consumer sentiment is over its honeymoon phase related to covid restrictions lifting. However, it is good to keep in mind that the index is still robust. For context, the highest the index has touched in the past 25 years is 124.

The confidence report has just come in as I was typing this, so its affect will just now be filtering into the market.

Following tomorrow is the release of the Australian Unemployment Rate (April) due Thursday, 20 May. This report is not expected to rock the boat, at least not negatively. The unemployment rate and the natural rate of unemployment are practically back in sync.

What to watch in Canada

Canada also has a couple of essential reports hitting the market this week that might complement the general buoyancy in the country's economy. A great example of this buoyancy is the S&P/TSX Composite. The index is at record highs and isn't experiencing the day-to-day fluctuations that the US indices are currently experiencing.

The first report from Canada is the Inflation Rate YoY (April), due Thursday 20 May. Inflation in Canada is hotter than most, and the market has reached a consensus of 3.2%.

The second report to keep an eye on this week is the ADP Employment Change (April), due Friday, 21 May. The two former periods of growth over February and March is expected to be followed by another. The market has forecast 500K jobs created in April. This is a slight pullback from the 600K produced in March, but a tailing off is natural.