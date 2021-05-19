AUDCAD: looking forward to economic reports
The AUD CAD is on a precipice. After losing ground against the CAD, AUD bulls are regrouping close to the 0.9400 level. From their perspective, it is good to keep this psychological level in the conversation.
However, examining the smaller time frames, the success of the AUD bulls I sin doubt. AUD bullish candles can be seen chipping away at CAD resistance every so often. But resistance from CAD bulls is definitely fighting a fair fight. It will be interesting to see if AUD bulls can break through the short term resistance point 0.94060, with which it has been toying.
What to watch in Australia
Concerning the strength of the AUD in the short term, the Westpac Consumer Confidence is due on Wednesday, 19 May (today). The index was anticipated to drop 1.5% to 117, which is insignificant in the grand scheme of things. The actual figure reported was 113, quite a bit lower than expected. The slight drop does indicate that consumer sentiment is over its honeymoon phase related to covid restrictions lifting. However, it is good to keep in mind that the index is still robust. For context, the highest the index has touched in the past 25 years is 124.
The confidence report has just come in as I was typing this, so its affect will just now be filtering into the market.
Following tomorrow is the release of the Australian Unemployment Rate (April) due Thursday, 20 May. This report is not expected to rock the boat, at least not negatively. The unemployment rate and the natural rate of unemployment are practically back in sync.
What to watch in Canada
Canada also has a couple of essential reports hitting the market this week that might complement the general buoyancy in the country's economy. A great example of this buoyancy is the S&P/TSX Composite. The index is at record highs and isn't experiencing the day-to-day fluctuations that the US indices are currently experiencing.
The first report from Canada is the Inflation Rate YoY (April), due Thursday 20 May. Inflation in Canada is hotter than most, and the market has reached a consensus of 3.2%.
The second report to keep an eye on this week is the ADP Employment Change (April), due Friday, 21 May. The two former periods of growth over February and March is expected to be followed by another. The market has forecast 500K jobs created in April. This is a slight pullback from the 600K produced in March, but a tailing off is natural.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD refreshes a multi-month high near 1.2230 amid USD weakness
The EUR/USD holds on to the previous day’s gain in the Asian session. The pair is in a continuous bull run from the lows of 1.1985. US Treasury yields retreat, keeping US dollar demand under check. Risk aversion also weighs on the demand for USD.
GBP/USD: Bulls in control above old resistance
GBP/USD bulls looking for more ground in the 1.42 area. There could be a retracement deeper to test prior resistance first. While there is a scope of a 38.2% Fibo retracement, the bulls may just take flight from the 4-hour support for an extension.
EUR/USD refreshes a multi-month high near 1.2230 amid USD weakness
The EUR/USD holds on to the previous day’s gain in the Asian session. The pair is in a continuous bull run from the lows of 1.1985. US Treasury yields retreat, keeping US dollar demand under check. Risk aversion also weighs on the demand for USD.
Dogecoin poised for an explosive rally
Dogecoin price stabilizes along the April 16 high with consecutive inside days, creating the foundation for an explosive restart for the rally moving forward. Coinbase to add the meme-based cryptocurrency to its list of tradable assets.
All about inflation tomorrow
Weaker U.S. data is finally catching up to the dollar. The greenback traded lower against all of the major currencies on Tuesday following softer housing data. Building permits grew 0.3% in the month of April, down from 1.7% in March while housing starts dropped -9.5%.