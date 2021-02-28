If we look at the daily chat of AUDCAD, we can see that the price found support upon the Kumo on Friday's session. Tenkan Sen is downward sloping, suggesting selling momentum in the short term. Kijun Sen is flat, indicating that the price is likely to retest the Kumo's support before we are likely to see any significant directional move. Future Kumo is bullish. However, it is mainly flat – further supporting our view that we are likely to see some consolidation in the near term. Chikou Span is within the price, which reinforces our idea.