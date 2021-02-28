If we look at the daily chat of AUDCAD, we can see that the price found support upon the Kumo on Friday's session. Tenkan Sen is downward sloping, suggesting selling momentum in the short term. Kijun Sen is flat, indicating that the price is likely to retest the Kumo's support before we are likely to see any significant directional move. Future Kumo is bullish. However, it is mainly flat – further supporting our view that we are likely to see some consolidation in the near term. Chikou Span is within the price, which reinforces our idea.
Information provided by Sachin Kotecha and/or Sach Capital Limited is for illustrative and educational purposes only and is not considered financial advice. Sach Capital Limited can’t be held liable for your trading losses. Sach Capital Limited does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes or errors. Trading CFDs, Spread Bets, and Foreign Exchange carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for everyone. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Sober welcome to March around 0.7700 after biggest daily drop in a year
AUD/USD wavers around three-week low flashed on Friday. RBA’s surprise bond purchase, upbeat US data portrayed heaviest decline since March 18, 2020. Treasury yields, US stimulus headlines and month-start activity numbers will be the key.
Gold: Correction in US T-bond yields could help XAU/USD recover toward $1,780
The XAU/USD pair staged a decisive rebound and erased the majority of the previous week’s losses on Monday. XAU/USD fell sharply as USD capitalized on soaring T-bond yields. Gold's near-term outlook points to a possible upward correction.
S&P 500 Day Ahead Outlook: Inflation fears see bears back bashing
An ugly day for stock markets on Thursday as the dirty word inflation reared its head again. Just when you thought Powell had killed off the thought, it came back stronger in the sequel!
Bitcoin ready for bullish continuation as crypto bull cycle pauses
Bitcoin retest support at $45,000 after failing to break the resistance at $52,000. A break above the range between $48,000 and $49,500 will bring back a bullish impulse.
US Dollar Index remains firm around 90.60 post-data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a basket of its main rivals, keeps the bid tone unchanged around 90.60 on Friday.