AUDCAD Bearish Prognosis

Price action study shows rising wedge break out providing strong biased for bearish in power.

GANN square of 144 revealed that price is moving in sell zone in oscillating manner forming expanding triangle formation and it is reversing attaining bearish tone now

GANN Square of 9 Natural levels revealed that price have major tone on bearish rejected from GANN level 180 Degree. Have corrective movement of 90 Degree half of its main movement than going to attain its bearish move.

Support (GANN Levels)

0.98615(135 Degrees) 097051 (180 Degrees) 095500(225 Degrees)