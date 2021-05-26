The chart below shows AUDCAD has been in a corrective pattern way since the 25th of February 2021. There was a spike lower on the 19th of March 2020 primarily caused by the pandemic. We have since rallied from those lows at 0.81060 and have gone as high as 0.99900.

We see more downside to come in AUDCAD as we correct the movement that pushed this pair higher for just over a year. We are targeting 0.92469 as our key support level and the previous wave 4.

If we are to break 0.92469 we will be looking at the 61.8 Fibonacci level of the move higher as our next major support level at 0.88036. Which happens to be the same level our wave 1 completed last year.

The key takeaway is to look for confirming price action once we start approaching 0.92469. The trend has ended for an entry long targeting new price highs above 0.99900.

No key news events to look out for this week.

Res: 0.95567; 0.97578; 0.99009.

Sup: 0.92986; 0.92700; 0.92469.