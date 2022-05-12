Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar sits back near the lower end of recent ranges as the respite in risk aversion failed to extend into the overnight session. The AUD edged back through 0.70 US cents during the Asian session amid evidence COVID-19 case numbers in China were declining. Reports Shanghai has largely controlled its latest outbreak and with case numbers still low in Beijing there are hopes lockdowns will be lifted in the near term. That said, China is unlikely to pivot away from a COVID-zero strategy with research showing that under-vaccination and a lower level of protection from the Omicron variant would mean an extreme fatality rate if the government was to abandon its current strategy. As such, persistent lockdowns will continue to weigh on the Chinese economy and global supply chains well in H2. Having touched highs at US$0.7050, the AUD then whipsawed through the overnight session as markets responded to US CPI data. A surprise to the upside was a blow to those hoping for a deceleration of inflation pressures and prompted an immediate jump in rates. The AUD crashed through US$0.6950 before jumping back above 0.70 US cents and then steadily falling back toward lows at US$0.6930. With little of note on the domestic docket, the AUD remains at the mercy of broader global trends and the underlying risk narrative. With supports forming at US$0.6915/30 a break below these levels could signal a deeper correction in the near term.
Key Movers
Price action across currency markets mirrored key equity indices, whipsawing in response to US CPI inflation data. The all-important print was expected to show a decline in deadline inflation pressures and a modest slow down in the pace of increase across core goods. While headline data did fall, the decline was less than expected and driven mainly by favourable base effects, that is the removal of large increases in 2021 from the annual calculation. Price pressures remain shockingly elevated, dousing hopes for a rapid descent in inflation. With markets driving rates higher across the yield curve, the US dollar extended its recent upside forcing the euro toward supports at US$1.05 and the pound below US$1.23. The GBP fell over half a percent to touch lows below US$1.2250 as Brexit headlines return. Reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans to tear up trade arrangements surrounding the Northern Ireland Border have elevated fears the UK and EU are set for another protracted negotiation process. Should Johnson and the UK walk away from the current plan the EU will likely revoke all UK trade benefits, heaping more pressure on an already embattled UK economy. Our focus tonight turns to UK GDP data and US PPI inflation data.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.6880 – 0.7050 ▼
- AUD/EUR: 0.6530 – 0.6680 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.7420 – 1.7750 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.0980 – 1.1060 ▼
- AUD/CAD: 0.8980 – 0.9120 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to defend 0.6900 despite upbeat Aussie Consumer Inflation Expectations
AUD/USD remains pressured around the lowest levels since June 2020, refreshed earlier in Asia, even as Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations for May rose past forecasts. The Aussie pair also fails to cheer softer US dollar and a pullback in Treasury yields, not to forget cautious optimism in the market.
EUR/USD bulls stick with it but under pressure in the bear's lair
EUR/USD bears sinking in their teeth at daily support. Euro is flat on the day so far in an environment of positive stocks in APAC despite the sea of red into the close on Wall Street. US dollar remains on firm grounds with eyes on US inflation.
Gold bulls cheer softer yields to approach $1,885 hurdle
Gold (XAU/USD) prices pick up bids to renew intraday high around $1,858, stretching the previous day’s recovery during Thursday’s Asian session. The metal’s latest run-up could be linked to the softer US Treasury yields.
Avalanche’s AVAX find its floor before rallying back to $70
AVAX price is currently down nearly 41% for the week, which may be a blessing in disguise. Instead of traders suffering months upon months of a slow bleed, major pain has been inflicted quickly and is hopefully almost over.
UK GDP Preview: BOE’s R-word to overshadow a mild expansion Premium
The UK economy expanded by 1.3% in the final three months of 2021, as it overcame the Omicron covid variant-blow. In the first quarter of 2022, the world has been reeling from a protracted Russia-Ukraine war, with the British economy likely to be the worst-hit amid a trade shock.