Some of the major US indices see weakness in the summer months, and so too has the AUDUSD pair over the last 10 years. The AUD tends to gain when the outlook for China is strong, as Australia and China are key trading partners. The AUD will also tend to fall when China’s outlook worsens, so some trade the AUD as a proxy for the Chinese Yuan.
The AUDUSD pair has fallen 70% of the time over the last 10 years between August 13 and October 10 with an average fall of 2%. However, the largest fall occurred last year with a drop of over 11%. So, which way will the AUDUSD move between the dates selected?
Major trade risks: Note that previous seasonal patterns do not necessarily repeat themselves each year.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
