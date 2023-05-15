Share:

As you know, at the meeting that ended earlier this month, the leaders of the Reserve Bank of Australia decided to raise the key interest rate by 0.25% (up to 3.85% from 3.60% earlier). The accompanying statement said that "some further tightening of monetary policy may be required." According to the leaders of the Australian Central Bank, "inflation at 7% is still too high, and it will be some time before it returns to the target range," although "further tightening will depend on how the economy and inflation develop."

Published tomorrow (at 01:30 GMT) minutes from the May meeting of the RBA may provide market participants who follow AUD quotes with new information.

The soft rhetoric of the statements of the bank's leaders regarding, first of all, inflation will put downward pressure on the AUD, while the hard rhetoric will put upward pressure.

In the meantime, the AUD/USD pair is correcting up after a significant decline last Thursday and Friday. The price decline stopped in the area of support level 0.6835. For a more confident growth towards the key resistance level 0.6785, which separates the medium-term bull market from the bear market, firstly, the price needs to overcome two important short-term resistance levels 0.6704, 0.6709.

Support levels: 0.6635, 0.6600, 0.6570, 0.6500, 0.6455, 0.6390, 0.6285, 0.6200, 0.6170.

Resistance levels: 0.6688, 0.6704, 0.6709, 0.6755, 0.6785, 0.6800, 0.6815, 0.6900, 0.6920, 0.7000, 0.7040, 0.7080, 0.7100.