As you know, at the meeting that ended earlier this month, the leaders of the Reserve Bank of Australia decided to raise the key interest rate by 0.25% (up to 3.85% from 3.60% earlier). The accompanying statement said that "some further tightening of monetary policy may be required." According to the leaders of the Australian Central Bank, "inflation at 7% is still too high, and it will be some time before it returns to the target range," although "further tightening will depend on how the economy and inflation develop."
Published tomorrow (at 01:30 GMT) minutes from the May meeting of the RBA may provide market participants who follow AUD quotes with new information.
The soft rhetoric of the statements of the bank's leaders regarding, first of all, inflation will put downward pressure on the AUD, while the hard rhetoric will put upward pressure.
In the meantime, the AUD/USD pair is correcting up after a significant decline last Thursday and Friday. The price decline stopped in the area of support level 0.6835. For a more confident growth towards the key resistance level 0.6785, which separates the medium-term bull market from the bear market, firstly, the price needs to overcome two important short-term resistance levels 0.6704, 0.6709.
Support levels: 0.6635, 0.6600, 0.6570, 0.6500, 0.6455, 0.6390, 0.6285, 0.6200, 0.6170.
Resistance levels: 0.6688, 0.6704, 0.6709, 0.6755, 0.6785, 0.6800, 0.6815, 0.6900, 0.6920, 0.7000, 0.7040, 0.7080, 0.7100.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.0850
EUR/USD has staged a rebound and stabilized above 1.0850 on Monday after having suffered heavy losses last week. The cautious market stance limits the US Dollar's losses in the early American session, making it difficult for EUR/USD to gather bullish momentum.
GBP/USD consolidates daily gains, hold above 1.2500
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.2500 during the European trading hours on Monday. As investors assess the latest comments from Fed officials, the US Dollar (USD) struggles to find demand and the pair clings to its daily gains.
Gold edges higher toward $2,020 despite rising US yields
Gold price has edged higher to the $2,020 area following a drop toward $2,010 in the European session on Monday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield staying in positive territory near 3.5%, however, XAU/USD's upside remains capped for now.
Ethereum Cancun upgrade to boost ETH blockchain’s popularity among developers and users on this condition
Ethereum network successfully completed its Shanghai upgrade and enabled the withdrawal of staked Ether. Post the completion of the upgrade, the community is focused on Cancun, the next key fork lined up for the second half of 2023.
S&P 500 Forecast: Expect debt ceiling talks to injure sentiment this week
The S&P 500 index could begin to feel the effects of the debt ceiling showdown in Washington this week. Now midway through May, US debt ceiling talks are less than three weeks away from the US Treasury’s chosen deadline of June 1.