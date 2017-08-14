AUD/USD: weighed by soft Chinese data

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7872

Improved market mood at the beginning of the week is not enough to help the Aussie, down daily basis amid soft Chinese macroeconomic figures released at the beginning of the week. Retail sales grew at a slower pace in July, up by 10.4% on a yearly basis, below previous 11% and the expected 10.8%, whilst industrial production in the same period advanced by 6.4%, easing from June's 7.6%. The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.7872, down from 0.7918,its high for the Asian session. The short term picture is modestly bearish, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price is below its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are entering negative territory, although all of the mentioned indicators lack directional strength. More relevant, the pair failed to settled above a daily descendant trend line coming from August high of 0.8042, with steady gains beyond it required to confirm further gains ahead, quite unlikely for today. To the downside, 0.7850is the immediate support, with a break below it exposing the 0.7800 region for later today.

Support levels: 0.7850 0.7810 0.7785

Resistance levels: 0.7895 0.7925 0.7960

