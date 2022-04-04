Australia has an important week ahead, with Retail Sales on Monday and the RBA rate decision on Wednesday. Arguably the biggest risk is a change in forward guidance by the RBA and bringing rate hikes forward. The RBA remains ultra-dovish despite a string of strong data pointing to bubbling inflation, and a change in guidance could spur a big and swift rally in the Australian Dollar.
At its last meeting, the RBA left interest rates unchanged at 0.1%, amid rising energy-related and supply-side inflation, while also noting the uncertainty of the outlook due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. RBA members see inflation to peak around 3.25% before dropping to 2.75% in 2023. As such, they say they will remain patient until actual inflation is sustainably within the target range of 2% to 3% before they raise interest rates. Although the Australian economy has bounced back strongly from the Omicron wave and the labor market is tightening, policymakers are in no rush to raise borrowing costs. The RBA previously stated that they will not raise interest rates until 2024. However, as inflationary pressures have continued to increase recently, perhaps there will be slightly hawkish tone on Wednesday.
Technical review
AUDUSD posted an interim top at 0.7539 last week, below the 0.7555 resistance and still sideways with 0.7455 support. The intraday bias will remain neutral until a break occurs on the upside or on the downside. Further rally is expected as long as the 0.7313 support holds, while a decisive break of 0.7555 would confirm that the entire corrective slide from 0.8006 has been completed at 0.6966. Further gains should be seen returning to test 0.7700 first. However, a price move below 0.7313 will dampen the bullish view and change the bias back to the downside to the support at 0.7164.
The consolidation that took effect last week will be tested by the RBA’s decision, although there are no surprising forecasts. The Australian Dollar will be guided by the broader market mood, as well as by the direction of commodity prices.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide on dollar strength, trades below 1.1000
EUR/USD has faced renewed bearish pressure in the American session and declined below 1.1000. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield pushing higher, the dollar continues to gather strength against its major rivals and the US Dollar Index advances toward 99.00.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3100 on BOE commentary
GBP/USD has staged a recovery after having tested 1.3100 earlier in the day. Although the dollar keeps its footing on Monday, the British pound stays resilient. BOE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe reiterated that further monetary tightening may be necessary.
Gold clings to modest daily gains near $1,930
The uncertainty over Ukraine assisted gold to reverse an early dip to the multi-day low. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, however, rises more than 2% on Monday, limiting XAU/USD's upside and forcing the pair to fluctuate around $1,930.
Why Dogecoin price consolidation can result in explosive rally
Dogecoin price shows signs of moving higher as it holds above a crucial support level. This sideways movement is likely to result in an exponential run-up that shatters immediate hurdles.
TWTR soars as Elon Musk buys stake
News broke this morning that Tesla boss Elon Musk has purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter. The news immediately saw TWTR stock soar and rally strongly.