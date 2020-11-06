Mounting tensions between Canberra and Beijing could take their toll on AUD.

US presidential election overshadowed coronavirus and central banks’ imbalances.

AUD/USD may retest the year high at 0.7411 before turning south.

The AUD/USD pair peaked this week at 0.7288, its highest level since September, thanks to the broad greenback’s sell-off within the US presidential election context. The American currency plummeted while stocks rallied, as speculative interest priced in a divided government, providing support to the Australian currency.

At this time of writing, it seems that Joe Biden has 273 electors granted, which means he will become the next occupant of the White House. However, US President Donald Trump has sent to courts his allegations of large-scale fraud and theft. The drama is not over and won’t be for at least a few more days.

Gold rallied to $1,960, its highest in almost two weeks, providing additional support to the aussie.

Tensions between Canberra and Beijing

The Australian future and that of its currency, however, doesn’t look too bright. The Chinese government has announced the ban of several Australian commodities, such as coal, lobster, copper ore and copper concentrates, and market talks are suggesting it will also ban wheat. Beijing´s punitive restrictions came as Canberra joined an international inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 back in April.

On the pandemic, Victoria reported seven days in a row without new cases or deaths, and premier Daniel Andrews is expected to announce more easing of restrictions over the weekend. Authorities keep moving into reopenings at a cautious pace, which seems the best thing to do these days, considering what’s happening in the rest of the world. On the other hand, the US has reported record new cases above 100,000 per day for two consecutive days.

Australian data was mostly encouraging, as the country published the October AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index, which bounced from 46.7 to 56.3. September Retail Sales were down 1.1%, better than the preliminary estimate of a 1.5% decline.

The AUD suffered a short-lived setback on Tuesday, following the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision. The central bank delivered, as expected, cutting rates to a record low of 0.1%. Furthermore, policymakers said they plan to buy AUD 100 billion of 5y-10y bonds over the next 6 months. However, Governor Philip Lowe and company remained optimistic about economic progress in the near-term, adding that negative rates are extraordinarily unlikely.

The US Federal Reserve also had a monetary policy meeting, but like other US data, it was a non-event, overshadowed by the presidential election. The central bank left rates and QE unchanged- once again- pledging for fiscal stimulus.

The US also published the October Nonfarm Payrolls report, which showed 638K new jobs were added, slightly better than anticipated, while the Unemployment Rate surprised by contracting to 6.9% from 7.9% as the Labor Force Participation Rate advanced to 61.7% from 61.4%.

Australia will kick start next week by publishing October NAB’s Business Confidence and NAB’s Business Conditions. The country will later publish November Consumer Inflation Expectations, foreseen at 3.2% from 3.4% previously. The Chinese macroeconomic calendar will only offer October Inflation figures. As for the US, it will have a light macro week, as the only relevant data will be October inflation numbers.

AUD/USD technical outlook

The AUD/USD is hovering around 0.7250 as the week comes to an end, and the weekly chart shows that the price has once again pared gains around a flat 200 SMA. It also shows that the pair is developing above its 20 and 100 SMA, which anyway, lack directional momentum. Technical indicators have bounced from near their midlines, heading higher but without enough strength.

Daily basis, the risk remains skewed to the upside, as the pair settled above all of its moving averages, with the 20 DMA and the 100 DMA converging around 0.712 and providing dynamic support. Technical indicators have lost their upward strength, now consolidating within positive levels.

Below 0.7200, the immediate support level, the pair could test the mentioned 0.7120 price zone, while further declines would expose the 0.7000 threshold. Gains beyond 0.7300 will open the doors to an advance towards the yearly high at 0.7411.

AUD/USD sentiment poll

The FXStreet Forecast Poll shows that investors expect AUD/USD to advance in the near-term and the positive momentum fading in time. The pair is seen bearish monthly basis and neutral in the quarterly view. Bulls account for 73% in the weekly view, with an average target of 0.7290.

The Overview chart shows the spread of possible targets continues. In the weekly view, the moving average picked up and heads higher, but the longer one remains flat. As it happened in the last few months, there’s a limited number of experts betting for a decline below 0.7000.

