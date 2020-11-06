- Mounting tensions between Canberra and Beijing could take their toll on AUD.
- US presidential election overshadowed coronavirus and central banks’ imbalances.
- AUD/USD may retest the year high at 0.7411 before turning south.
The AUD/USD pair peaked this week at 0.7288, its highest level since September, thanks to the broad greenback’s sell-off within the US presidential election context. The American currency plummeted while stocks rallied, as speculative interest priced in a divided government, providing support to the Australian currency.
At this time of writing, it seems that Joe Biden has 273 electors granted, which means he will become the next occupant of the White House. However, US President Donald Trump has sent to courts his allegations of large-scale fraud and theft. The drama is not over and won’t be for at least a few more days.
Gold rallied to $1,960, its highest in almost two weeks, providing additional support to the aussie.
Tensions between Canberra and Beijing
The Australian future and that of its currency, however, doesn’t look too bright. The Chinese government has announced the ban of several Australian commodities, such as coal, lobster, copper ore and copper concentrates, and market talks are suggesting it will also ban wheat. Beijing´s punitive restrictions came as Canberra joined an international inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 back in April.
On the pandemic, Victoria reported seven days in a row without new cases or deaths, and premier Daniel Andrews is expected to announce more easing of restrictions over the weekend. Authorities keep moving into reopenings at a cautious pace, which seems the best thing to do these days, considering what’s happening in the rest of the world. On the other hand, the US has reported record new cases above 100,000 per day for two consecutive days.
Australian data was mostly encouraging, as the country published the October AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index, which bounced from 46.7 to 56.3. September Retail Sales were down 1.1%, better than the preliminary estimate of a 1.5% decline.
The AUD suffered a short-lived setback on Tuesday, following the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision. The central bank delivered, as expected, cutting rates to a record low of 0.1%. Furthermore, policymakers said they plan to buy AUD 100 billion of 5y-10y bonds over the next 6 months. However, Governor Philip Lowe and company remained optimistic about economic progress in the near-term, adding that negative rates are extraordinarily unlikely.
The US Federal Reserve also had a monetary policy meeting, but like other US data, it was a non-event, overshadowed by the presidential election. The central bank left rates and QE unchanged- once again- pledging for fiscal stimulus.
The US also published the October Nonfarm Payrolls report, which showed 638K new jobs were added, slightly better than anticipated, while the Unemployment Rate surprised by contracting to 6.9% from 7.9% as the Labor Force Participation Rate advanced to 61.7% from 61.4%.
Australia will kick start next week by publishing October NAB’s Business Confidence and NAB’s Business Conditions. The country will later publish November Consumer Inflation Expectations, foreseen at 3.2% from 3.4% previously. The Chinese macroeconomic calendar will only offer October Inflation figures. As for the US, it will have a light macro week, as the only relevant data will be October inflation numbers.
AUD/USD technical outlook
The AUD/USD is hovering around 0.7250 as the week comes to an end, and the weekly chart shows that the price has once again pared gains around a flat 200 SMA. It also shows that the pair is developing above its 20 and 100 SMA, which anyway, lack directional momentum. Technical indicators have bounced from near their midlines, heading higher but without enough strength.
Daily basis, the risk remains skewed to the upside, as the pair settled above all of its moving averages, with the 20 DMA and the 100 DMA converging around 0.712 and providing dynamic support. Technical indicators have lost their upward strength, now consolidating within positive levels.
Below 0.7200, the immediate support level, the pair could test the mentioned 0.7120 price zone, while further declines would expose the 0.7000 threshold. Gains beyond 0.7300 will open the doors to an advance towards the yearly high at 0.7411.
AUD/USD sentiment poll
The FXStreet Forecast Poll shows that investors expect AUD/USD to advance in the near-term and the positive momentum fading in time. The pair is seen bearish monthly basis and neutral in the quarterly view. Bulls account for 73% in the weekly view, with an average target of 0.7290.
The Overview chart shows the spread of possible targets continues. In the weekly view, the moving average picked up and heads higher, but the longer one remains flat. As it happened in the last few months, there’s a limited number of experts betting for a decline below 0.7000.
Related Forecasts:
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: US presidential election blurred pandemic chaos
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Taking profits in fear of Trump? Not so fast, many moving parts eyed
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Biden takes lead in all swing states, markets await further results
Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania and is also ahead in Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona. Markets await further results and networks to call states. Nonfarm Payrolls beat estimates with 638,000. The safe-haven US dollar is down.
EUR/USD hits new highs as US elections are closely watched
EUR/USD has resumed its gains, nearing the October peak of 1.1880. The US elections are closely watched with the latest being Biden taking the lead in Georgia. The Nonfarm Payrolls are eyed.
GBP/USD trades around 1.3150 amid US elections, ahead of NFP
GBP/USD has stabilized around 1.3150 as the US election count continues and the US Nonfarm Payrolls are awaited. Brexit developments are also awaited.
XAU/USD refreshes multi-week tops, around $1960 post-NFP
Gold held steady near multi-week tops, just below the $1960 region through the early North American session and had a rather muted reaction to the US monthly jobs report.
WTI: Recovery falters at $38.50 amid virus, US election concerns
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has stalled the sharp rebound near the midpoint of the 38 level, as sellers continue to lurk amid a risk-off market profile.