Australian data failed to impress, but economic reopening likely to underpin AUD.

The RBA believes the economic downturn could be shallower than earlier estimated.

AUD/USD retains its bullish stance in the long-term, could rally towards 0.7100.

In a crazy world, Australia, and also New Zealand have sort of a privileged position when dealing with the pandemic that’s hurting worldwide economies. A timely response and the fact that both countries are islands, has reduced the social chaos and favoured a sooner comeback.

Australia is not yet out of the woods, reporting on average 15 new cases per day. But the economy is moving forward with a three-stage plan to lift restrictive measures that began in March. Most businesses are back and those that don’t will return in July. In this scenario, the AUD/USD pair reached a yearly high of 0.7064 this June, and while the bullish momentum decelerated afterwards, the pair continues to trade at the upper end of its yearly range.

However, the fact that other economies are still suffering affect somehow the Aussie who tends to be among the most sensitive to the market’s mood. Concerns about new outbreaks in China, Germany, and Portugal, alongside rising cases in the US, have limited the bullish potential of the Australian dollar.

Optimistic RBA and stubbornly subdued employment

Over these last few days, the RBA released the Minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, which showed that, while the overall outlook is still uncertain and the economy experienced its biggest contraction in almost a century, the downturn could be shallower than earlier expected. The central bank has left its monetary policy unchanged this month, adopting a wait-and-see stance as most of its major counterparts.

Australian data, however, was generally discouraging. In May, the country lost 227.7K jobs, much worse than the -125K expected. The unemployment rate surged to 7.1% while the Participation Rate decreased to 62.9%. Housing data in the same month also missed the market’s expectations, although the Westpac Leading Index improved from -1.47% to 0.19%. Given that the numbers correspond to the epitome of lockdowns, investors took them with a pinch of salt and had a limited effect on the Aussie.

Chinese data released these last few days also missed the market’s expectations, with Retail Sales still below average in May and Industrial Production rising at a slow pace.

The upcoming week will be light in terms of data releases, as the only relevant events in Australia will be an RBA Lowe’s speech at the beginning of the week, and the preliminary estimates of the Commonwealth PMIs for June, to be out early Tuesday. China won’t release relevant data although the PBOC will make an announcement of monetary policy early Monday.

The US will publish May Durable Goods Orders, seen at 7.1% from -17.7% in the previous month, and the final version of Q1 GDP, foreseen unchanged at -5.0%. On Friday, the country will publish Personal Income and Personal Spending figures for May, which include core PCE inflation for the same month.

AUD/USD Technical Outlook

The AUD/USD pair is ending the week with modest gains, not far from the previous weekly close, as it started the week gapping lower. Nevertheless, it retains its long-term bullish stance, although trading at a critical inflection area, as it has been battling with a bearish 100 SMA for a third consecutive week. In the same time-frame, however, the Momentum heads north almost vertically while the RSI consolidates at around 58, all of which keeps the risk skewed to the upside.

In the daily chart, the pair has continued to met buyers on pullbacks to a bullish 20 DMA, which keeps advancing above flat 100 and 200 SMA. The Momentum indicator heads lower, approaching its mid-line from above, rather reflecting the lack of follow-through than suggesting a downward extension ahead. The RSI indicator, on the other hand, is resuming its advance within positive levels, indicating bulls dominate the scene.

The pair needs to break above the psychological 0.7000 mark to turn bullish, then headed towards fresh yearly highs in the 0.7100 price zone. The 20 DMA provides immediate support at 0.6840, followed by 0.6770, where it bottomed this week. Below this last, the pair could enter in corrective mode and approach the 0.6650 region.

AUD/USD Sentiment Poll

The FXStreet Forecast Poll indicates that the pair could continue advancing next week, but will then turn south. Bulls account for the 46% of polled experts in the weekly view, but bears take the lead in the monthly perspective stand at 70%, with the pair seen sliding towards the 0.6530 price zone. The number of those betting for a continued decline in the quarterly perspective decrease to 59% with the pair seen holding in the 0.6500 area, on average.

The Overview chart shows that the weekly and monthly moving averages have lost their bullish strength and are currently flat, although in the quarterly view, and despite the lower average target, the moving average retains its strong bullish slope.

Related Forecasts: