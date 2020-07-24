A cautiously optimistic Reserve Bank of Australia underpinned the Aussie.

Pandemic-related developments continue to lead the way for currencies.

Dollar jitters only starting, further declines could boost the pair towards 0.7260.

The AUD/USD pair has reached 0.7182 this week, a level that was last seen over a year ago. The Aussie lost momentum as a dismal market mood take over financial markets, but the pair is ending the week with gains well above the 0.7000 figure. The American dollar sell-off was the main responsible for the pair’s advance, dumped on the back of disturbing developments in the US.

The country has engaged in a new cold war with China, ordering the closure of a consulate in Houston. Retaliation didn’t take long, as Beijing took a similar decision, announcing the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that China is “increasingly authoritarian at home, and more aggressive in its hostility to freedom everywhere else," calling the free world to change Communist China.

RBA remains cautiously optimistic

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases surge hit growth hopes in the US. Focused on Southern states, the health system is at a brink of collapsing in Florida, while the country has reached the terrible record of over 4 million cases. In Australia, and after two weeks of lockdown, Victoria reported a record 484 new cases on Wednesday, which decreased to 300 on Friday. Nevertheless, the government is being extremely cautious on the matter and may extend restrictive measures in the upcoming weeks.

The Reserve Bank of Australia published the Minutes of its latest meeting this week, reaffirming that the loose monetary policy is here to stay. Policymakers also repeated that things are not as bad as previously estimated, but that the future remains uncertain and that the risk is to the downside. Governor Lowe hit the wires afterwards, saying that the Aussie is broadly in line with fundamentals. Among other things, he added that the RBA board reviewed some alternative monetary policy options, but also that negative interest rates in Australia are extraordinarily unlikely.

Market keeps ignoring numbers, eyes Fed

Australian NAB’s Business Confidence unexpectedly plunged in Q2 to -15 from -12, missing the expected -8. The Australian Commonwealth Manufacturing PMI came in at 53.4, slightly worse than expected but above the previous 51.2, while the Services PMI jumped to 58.5, according to July preliminary estimates.

The figures had a limited impact on prices, as speculative interest keeps focusing on coronavirus developments, in their search for directional clues.

This upcoming week, the country will report Q2 inflation figures, with the CPI annual comparison seen at -0.4% from 2.2% in Q1. China, on the other hand, will publish on Friday the official NBS Manufacturing PMI for July, foreseen at 48.6 from 50.9 in the previous month, and the Non-Manufacturing PMI, expected at 51.2 from 54.4 in June.

Anyway, the focus will be on the US and the Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Meeting. US policymakers are expected to maintain it unchanged, mainly considering the US Senate is discussing another $1 T aid package. Investors’ will be paying attention to Powell’s comments regarding the outlook. Still, he is expected to reiterate that the future is uncertain amid the ongoing pandemic.

The US will also publish June Durable Goods orders on Monday, and more importantly, the preliminary estimate of Q2 GDP on Thursday, seen at -6.2% from the previous -5%.

AUD/USD Technical Outlook

The AUD/USD pair has extended its advance beyond its 100 SMA in the weekly chart, with the 20 SMA further advancing below it. Technical indicators in the meantime, continue to advance within positive levels, suggesting that bulls retain control of the pair.

In the daily chart, however, there are some shy signs of upward exhaustion which anyway are not enough to confirm an interim top. Technical indicators have retreated, the Momentum nearing its midline but the RSI stable at around 66. Meanwhile, the price keeps holding well above all of its moving averages. The 20 SMA offers dynamic support around 0.6980, after this week low in the 0.7060 region. Resistances in the upcoming days will come at 0.7130, 0.7190 and 0.7260.

AUD/USD sentiment poll

The FXStreet Forecast Poll suggests that the AUD/USD pair may correct lower in the upcoming weeks, although it remains far from bearish. Those looking for targets below the current price zone are a majority in all the three time-frames under study, but in all cases, the pair is seen holding above 0.6900.

In the Overview chart, moving averages maintain their bullish slopes only a bit weak in the monthly perspective. Nevertheless and in the longer-term perspective, most targets accumulate in a wide range around the current level. Throughout the upcoming weeks, the pair is hardly seen below 0.6700.

