Australian business´ confidence indices surged as the economy continues to improve.

US upbeat data is not enough to twist the Fed’s hand, at least in the near-term.

AUD/USD technical readings support a bullish extension for the time being.

The AUD/USD pair seesawed between gains and losses to end the week pretty much unchanged around 0.7730. Ever since the year started, the pair has been developing in a quite shy range of 450 pips, although it managed to post a two-year high of 0.8006 in between. The Australian currency should have come out stronger in the pandemic if it was not because of China. Tensions between both countries, with the first pressuring to discover the origins of covid and the latter banning imports from the commodity-producer country.

Why is the AUD/USD not above 0.8000?

Still, Australia is bearing quite well with the loss of its major client, redirecting its exports elsewhere. The greenback’s broad weakness and record highs in Wall Street should have pushed the pair beyond 0.8000.

Weaker gold prices and upbeat US data may help to explain why, despite a persistent appetite for high-yielding assets, AUD/USD holds within familiar levels. However, it is worth noting that Australia suffered as much as any other major economy from the pandemic setback. The number of contagions and deaths is minimal compared to other countries, but at the expense of closing borders for over a year. Just this week, the country resumed travelling with its neighbour New Zealand.

The economic downturn was less terrible than anticipated, and the country slowly is on the path to recovery. Nevertheless, the Reserve Bank of Australia has established an ultra-loose monetary policy that plans to maintain at least until 2024, when policymakers expect employment and inflation to return to more comfortable levels.

The US is clearly advantaging its major rivals in terms of economic recovery, but so far, the greenback remains on the backfoot. That may change before the current quarter ends, but it is too early to say.

Encouraging data on both shores of the Pacific

The Australian macroeconomic calendar has been quite scarce in the last few days, but the figures that were out pointed to increased hopes. The March Westpac Leading Index printed at 0.38%, improving from the previous 0.17%. The NAB’s Business Confidence hit 17 in Q1, surging from 14 in the last quarter of 2020. Additionally, the preliminary estimate of March Retail Sales came in at 1.4%, beating the expected 1% and bouncing from -0.8% in February. The preliminary estimates of April Commonwealth Bank PMIs showed a nice improvement, with the manufacturing index printing at 59.6 and the services PMI hitting 58.6.

US data was mixed, as Existing Home Sales plummeted in March, down by 3.7%. However, investors cheered a second consecutive decline in weekly unemployment claims, which contracted to 547K in the week ended April 16. Markit published the preliminary estimates of April PMIs, with the Manufacturing PMI printing at 60.60 and the Services PMI soaring to 63.1.

On Monday, the US will release March Durable Goods Orders, foreseen up 1.8% after falling by 1.2% in the previous month. The next relevant event will be the US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. The US central bank is widely anticipated to maintain rates and QE on hold. While things seem to be improving nicely in the world’s largest economy, it seems too early to expect changes even in policymakers´ rhetoric.

Next Wednesday, Australia will release Q1 inflation figures, with the Q1 Consumer Price Index seen steady at 0.9%.

AUD/USD technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair weekly chart shows that the pair is above a bullish 20 SMA, which keeps advancing above the longer ones. Technical indicators lack directional strength, with the RSI flat at around 60 and the Momentum advancing but within neutral levels.

In the daily chart, the pair offers a neutral-to-bullish stance as the 20 and 100 SMA head marginally higher, converging at around 0.7670. Technical indicators hold above their midlines but lacking directional strength. The same chart shows that an attempt to advance beyond 0.7800 was quickly rejected, but also that bulls are defending the 0.7700 price zone.

Below the latter, the next supports stand at 0.7660, 0.7600 and 0.7531, the monthly low. To the upside, the pair needs to advance beyond 0.7820 to be able to extend its gains towards the 0.7900 region.

AUD/USD sentiment poll

The FXStreet Forecast Poll shows that investors are comfortable leaving the pair alone. Bears are a majority in the three time-frame under study, but on average, the pair is seen holding above the 0.7600 level.

The Overview chart shows that the number of possible targets has shrank further, leaving moving averages almost flat. The monthly range is set between 0.74 and 0.79, while the quarterly range extends a bit to the upside, with a test of the 0.8000 figure on the cards.