The AUD/USD is going up as the USD weakened after the FED meeting yesterday. Technically it's the zone where buyers are.
0.7344-0.7420 is the zone where we see buyers. If the price makes a continuation move towards 0.7575 we should see a stronger momentum up. For bulls, the most important is to have a close above 0.7411. That should make the new buyers join and lead the price higher towards the next level.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
