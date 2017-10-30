AUD/USD: upward potential limited below 0.7690

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7669

US core PCE inflation critical ahead of Fed's meeting.

Aussie weak, resuming its bearish trend, as correction seems complete.

The Aussie is among the weakest currencies against the greenback in a so far boring Monday, as the AUD/USD pair is confined to a tight 50 pips' range ever since the day started, trading below Friday's close and near its daily low. There were no macroeconomic releases that could affect the pair during the past Asian session, with stocks trading mixed and around their opening levels, lacking a catalyst that could provide trading clues. The US, however, will release in a few minutes its September spending and income data, which includes the core PCE inflation, seen unchanged from August, up 0.1% monthly basis and 1.3% when compared to a year earlier. The numbers are key ahead of Fed's meeting later this week, as the Central Bank takes most of its monetary policy decisions based on it.

Technically, the pair has corrected the oversold conditions reached on Friday, and seems now poised to resume its decline, as in the 4 hours chart, the advance was contained by a bearish 20 SMA, whilst the Momentum indicator is turning lower, well below its mid-line, whilst the RSI indicator remains flat around 37. The pair would need to advance beyond 0.7690, to shrug off the negative tone, and be able to recover some ground against the dominant trend, although better-than-expected US figures can take it down towards the 0.7610 region.

Support levels: 0.7650 0.7610 0.7580

Resistance levels: 0.7690 0.7730 0.7775

