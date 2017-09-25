AUD/USD: upside limited, bearish momentum to accelerate below 0.7908

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7955

The AUSD/USD pair is seeing little action this Monday, trading around Friday's close and confined to a well-limited range of roughly 30 pips. The Australian macroeconomic calendar has a quiet week ahead, which means that US headlines will probably lead the way. This Monday, multiple Fed speakers will hit the wires, although there are little chances they will something new to what the market already know after the latest Fed's monetary policy announcement. Technically, the intraday outlook is neutral, but with the upward potential limited, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price is developing below a bearish 20 SMA, whilst the RSI indicator lacks directional strength around 43, as the Momentum indicator aims north around its mid-line. A short term support comes at 0.7940, followed by last week's low at 0.7908. Below this last, the downward momentum will likely accelerate, with the pair then targeting 0.7870 a major static support zone.

Support levels: 0.7940 0.7910 0.7870

Resistance levels: 0.7990 0.8030 0.8070

