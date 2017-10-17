AUD/USD: under pressure post-RBA Minutes

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7818

The release of the RBA meeting's Minutes, which reiterated the cautious optimism of Lowe's speech from earlier this month, undermined the Aussie, which fell against the greenback to 0.7832, its lowest so far this week. The decline, however, was limited as the document didn't offer much new. Policymakers still believe that tightening in other major economies does not automatically mean they would follow that path, reminding market players the imbalances between central banks. The minutes also show that economy is expanding as expected, and that inflation remains subdued amid AUD strength. In the data front, the economy release a minor report, September New Motor vehicles sales which were down 0.5% compared to August, and by 0.8% when compared to a year earlier. The pair holds near the mentioned low, as the American dollar is trading generally higher against most of its major rivals.

Technically, the latest recovery seems to have been corrective and complete, as the price is back below the 38.2% retracement of its latest downward move between 0.8098 and 0.7732 at 0.7870, after briefly surpassing in last Friday. The 4 hours chart indicates that the risk is towards the downside, as the price is developing below its 200 EMA, which converges with the mentioned Fibonacci resistance, and below the 20 SMA. Technical indicators in the same chart have retreated all the way down towards their mid-lines, but partially lost downward strength around them, failing at this point to confirm further slides ahead. The next Fibonacci support comes around 0.7815 the level to break to confirm additional declines ahead towards the 0.7770 region.

Support levels: 0.7815 0.7770 0.7730

Resistance levels: 0.7835 0.7880 0.7910

