Daily Currency Update
A broad improvement in risk sentiment and a recovery across equity indices did little to help correct the recent AUD downturn. While the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both rebounded through trade on Tuesday there appears no obvious catalyst for the shift in sentiment outside a bear market rally and with little headline newsflow driving the shift in sentiment we expect investors will remain cautious through the near term. The undercurrent of uncertainty meant the risk rally across equities failed to spill over into currency markets and the AUD struggled to mount any real upward momentum bouncing between US$0.6910 and US$0.6980. Commodity currencies remain under pressure as fears the conflict in Ukraine and China’s lockdown extension will weigh on the global growth outlook well into H2 this year. With the AUD seemingly set to test a break below 0.69 US cents added pressure comes in the form of tighter monetary policy. Fed officials remain aggressive in their plans for monetary policy normalisation and while Fed Chair Jerome Powell ruled out a 75-basis point hike last week several key policymakers haven’t ruled out increasing the pace of rate hikes if inflation doesn’t moderate in line with expectations. Our attentions turn now to US CPI inflation data. With headline inflation expected to moderate and the annual rate of inflation contract to 8.1%, down from 8.5%, an outperformance could heighten calls for the Fed to move faster, pushing the AUD below supports at US$0.6915.
Key Movers
A correction in the risk narrative and rally across key equity indices failed to spill over into currency markets through trade on Tuesday with most majors maintaining a relatively narrow handle in the context of recent volatility. The US dollar enjoyed sustained support amid ongoing hawkish rhetoric from key Fed officials. Having ruled out a 75-basis point hike just last week, commentary from several key policymakers suggests a faster pace of monetary policy tightening may still be on the table. A failure to curb inflation in line with expectations could prompt the Fed to deliver a larger hike in the coming months and as such our attentions turn directly to tonight’s all-important CPI inflation print. With expectations annual headline price pressures will have eased through April a shock to the upside could propel another run higher in short term US rates and fuel further USD upside. Having consolidated near 20-year highs, the DXY dollar index remains well bid through the near term. In the face of sustained USD strength, the euro edged back below US$1.0550 to touch lows at US$1.0530, while the British pound closed in on a break below US$1.23 and the Japanese yen held firm tracking between US$129.80 and US$1.3050 below recent highs above US$1.31.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.6850 – 0.7030 ▼
- AUD/EUR: 0.6550 – 0.6650 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.7580 – 1.7850 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.0980 – 1.1080 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.8990 – 0.9080 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to recovery gains around 0.6950 on Chinese inflation beat
AUD/USD bulls remain in control around the 0.6950 level on the above-estimates Chinese consumer and producer price inflation data, reflecting higher prices amid the country's covid lockdowns-led supply chain issues. The American dollar holds higher ground ahead of the US inflation.
EUR/USD floats above 1.0500 on dicey markets ahead of US/Germany inflation
EUR/USD refreshes intraday low around 1.0525, extending the previous day’s downbeat performance during Wednesday’s Asian session, as global markets turn cautious ahead of the all-important US inflation data for April.
Gold rebounds towards $1,850 as DXY eases ahead of US inflation
Gold prices recover from the lowest since February as markets brace for the all-important US inflation data during early Wednesday. The metal’s latest run-up to refresh the intraday to $1,838 takes clues from the slightly positive stock futures and China data.
Why Shiba Inu price could sneak in a 35% rally amid the bearish market sentiment
Shiba Inu price shows the formation of an initial range that could allow investors an opportunity to accumulate. After a bounce off stable support levels, the emerging rally is likely to push SHIB beyond the range high.
US CPI Preview: Hard core inflation to propel dollar to new highs, and two other scenarios Premium
Is that the peak over there? That question for mountain climbers resonates with investors, who are eager to see where inflation reaches its limits. The longer the fog continues, the longer the bloodbath in markets. For the dollar, it is a boon.