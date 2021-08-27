AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian dollar recovery stalled through trade on Thursday, giving up 0.7280 amid heightened geo-political tensions and hawkish commentary from Fed and FOMC officials. Risk assets were forced lower following two suicide bomb attacks outside Kabul airport. The blasts have reportedly killed 12 US service personnel and 60 Afghan’s and highlight just how quickly everything has unraveled in Afghanistan. Stocks fell over half a percent in the immediate aftermath and the AUD fell through 0.7250 as investors sought haven assets. The AUD came under sustained pressure following comments from key Federal reserve officials. Bullard and Kaplan, known hawks, pushed the case for tapering of bond purchases to start immediately, amplifying expectations the FOMC may amend the current program as early as next month. Our attentions turn now to Fed President Jerome Powell and his address at the Jackson Hole symposium on monetary policy. We expect Powell will stay true to the status quo and refrain from any definitive guidance, but with most analysts now pricing in an adjustment before years end, we are keenly attuned for any signal that might suggest when they will start. The cautious undertone to the session forced the AUD toward intraday lows at 0.7235 and we continue to test this handle leading into this morning’s open.
Key Movers
The US dollar is broadly stronger this morning having advanced against most counterparts through trade on Thursday amid a broader shift to haven assets and a measured approach to risk. The dollar index advanced 0.3% and is now less than a percent off its recent 9 month high, eyeing a sustained run higher following souring sentiment. The JPY remained largely flat as it reaped the benefits of its haven status and the euro proved resilient in the face of a broader risk off move. Having enjoyed renewed demand through the week thus far commodity currencies underperformed, while the Great British pound shifted back below 1.37 to touch 1.3690. While the bomb blasts in Kabul have prompted driven investors toward haven assets, we do not anticipate the market will allow the event to control direction for long and our attentions turn to the Jackson Hole Symposium on monetary policy for direction into the weekly close. Federal reserve hawks have hinted at tapering bond purchases as early as next month, while even those most dovish policy makers have admitted a program of adjustment will need to commence before the year is out. We look to Fed President Jerome Powell for guidance as to the timing and pace. A hawkish Powell outlook could help drive the dollar through recent highs leading into the weekly close.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7150 - 0.7290 ▼
AUD/EUR: 0.6080 - 0.6190 ▼
GBP/AUD: 1.8780 - 1.9020 ▼
AUD/NZD: 1.0380 - 1.0520 ▼
AUD/CAD: 0.9130 - 0.9230 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Focus on weekly support line, 100-SMA as MACD teases bears
EUR/USD remains pressured around the week’s top, seesaws near 1.1750-55 amid Friday’s Asian session after the first negative daily closing the previous day. Failures to cross 200-SMA, downbeat MACD signals keep bears hopeful.
GBP/USD consolidates near 1.3700 on firmer US dollar
GBP/USD treads water on the last trading day of the week in the initial Asian trading session. The pair hovers in a very close trading band with no meaningful traction. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades at 93.07 with 0.26% gains amid general risk-on mood.
EUR/USD: Focus on weekly support line, 100-SMA as MACD teases bears
EUR/USD remains pressured around the week’s top, seesaws near 1.1750-55 amid Friday’s Asian session after the first negative daily closing the previous day. Failures to cross 200-SMA, downbeat MACD signals keep bears hopeful.
Analysts anticipate Ethereum supply shock after 100K ETH burned
More than 6% of Ethereum's total supply is staked in the ETH2 contract. Ethereum reserves on centralized exchanges have plunged to 18.98 million, and inflows have substantially reduced, leading to a supply shock. Ethereum's mean dollar invested age dips, indicating that dormant dollars invested in the altcoin have started circulating.
US July PCE Inflation Preview: Fed taper outlook depends on Powell rather than inflation data
Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 3.6% on a yearly basis in July. Investors could ignore the inflation report ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium. EUR/USD could target 1.1900 if it manages to clear the 3-month-old descending trend line.