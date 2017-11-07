AUD/USD: unable to find direction, but holding around 0.7600
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7608
The AUD/USD pair holds around 0.7600, having reverted an early spike up to 0.7626, reached after the release of better-than-expected local data, as the NAB business survey showed that business conditions improved in June, with the index up to 15 from previous 12, whilst business confidence also surged, from 7 to 9. Home loans in May, however, missed the mark, surging by 1.0% against expectations of a 1.5% advance, but improving from previous month -1.9%. As the market waits for US events later this week, stocks and commodities also trade around their opening levels, lacking clear directional strength and failing to provide clues for the Aussie. The technical outlook is neutral, with the 4 hours chart showing that the price holds above a horizontal 20 SMA, but also that technical indicators hover around their mid-lines. Above 0.7640, the risk is towards the upside, with scope then to flirt with the 0.7700 region, while a break below 0.7570 is required to confirm a bearish extension ahead.
Support levels: 0.7570 0.7530 0.7490
Resistance levels: 0.7640 0.7680 0.7710
