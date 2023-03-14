AUD/USD: Two parts are needed to complete the bearish impulse

Share:

There is a high probability that the AUDUSD currency pair forms a global correction b of the cycle degree, which may soon end in the form of a primary double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ.

As part of the actionary wave Ⓨ, two parts can be completed – an impulse (A) and an intermediate correction (B) in the form of a triple zigzag W-X-Y-X-Z.

On the last section of the chart, the second half of the final impulse (C) can be built, consisting of minor sub-waves 1-2-3-4-5.

It is assumed that impulse (C), like the previous impulse (A), will end at a minimum of 0.617.

However, an alternative scenario may indicate an incomplete intermediate correction (B), which means that the price growth will continue.

Perhaps the correction (B) will take the form of a triple zigzag W-X-Y-X-Z, as in the first scenario, but its finale will be slightly higher.

Most likely, in the last section of the chart, the price began to rise in the final minor wave Z. This wave may end in the form of a minute zigzag near 0.731.

At that level, correction (B) will be at 76.4% of impulse (A).