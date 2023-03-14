AUD/USD: Two parts are needed to complete the bearish impulse

There is a high probability that the AUDUSD currency pair forms a global correction b of the cycle degree, which may soon end in the form of a primary double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ.
As part of the actionary wave Ⓨ, two parts can be completed – an impulse (A) and an intermediate correction (B) in the form of a triple zigzag W-X-Y-X-Z.
On the last section of the chart, the second half of the final impulse (C) can be built, consisting of minor sub-waves 1-2-3-4-5.
It is assumed that impulse (C), like the previous impulse (A), will end at a minimum of 0.617.
However, an alternative scenario may indicate an incomplete intermediate correction (B), which means that the price growth will continue.
Perhaps the correction (B) will take the form of a triple zigzag W-X-Y-X-Z, as in the first scenario, but its finale will be slightly higher.
Most likely, in the last section of the chart, the price began to rise in the final minor wave Z. This wave may end in the form of a minute zigzag near 0.731.
At that level, correction (B) will be at 76.4% of impulse (A).
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
