AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian dollar fell overnight, unable to sustain the advance above 0.73 US cents, amid growing concerns surrounding the global growth outlook. The whispering of a re-emergence in the reflation narrative we saw at the beginning of the week quickly vanished as investors looked to safe haven assets, prompting broad based US dollar gains. Having touched intraday day highs at 0.7310 the AUD fell steadily through the European and American sessions, slumping to an intraday low at 0.7230. The widespread lift in commodity prices and improving terms of trade outlook weren’t enough to rescue the AUD, as fears the global economic recovery will take far longer than first anticipated foster a constant environment of uncertainty. New roadblocks to recovery continue to emerge, and markets are now struggling to grapple with rising energy concerns and the threat of Chinese financial market collapse.
Our attentions today remain with underlying risk theme’s, and we anticipate the AUD will struggle on moves approaching 0.73 US cents, while finding support on moves below 0.72 and approaching the August low.
Key Movers
There was plenty of price action across major currencies overnight as investors continue to grapple with expectations for global growth. A renewed bout of risk aversion reared its head through trade on Tuesday as new roadblocks emerge, crimping a positive outlook and forcing investors toward haven assets. The US dollar index advanced over half a percent while the EUR slipped below 1.17 and the CAD dipped below 0.79 despite oil prices extending their recent appreciation, trading as high as 80.75 USD a barrel. The GBP was the day's big loser, facing mounting selling pressure amid concerns the Bank of England may be on the cusp of a policy misstep. Suggestions the MPC will tighten monetary policy ahead of a correction in asset purchase spooked investors. The British recovery is incredibly fragile. Rising energy concerns, significant supply driven shocks and higher taxes are expected to weigh on growth prospect and the introduction of tighter monetary policy could foster an extended economic downturn. GBP fell 1.4% toward lows at 1.3530 and appears increasingly vulnerable to further risk off moves.
Ongoing uncertainty across financial markets should continue to add support to the USD as a haven play. Until a clear road to recovery is available, and the market is able to add some conviction behind positive plays, we anticipate currency markets will maintain set ranges through the near term.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7170 - 0.7310 ▼
AUD/EUR: 0.6150 - 0.6250 ▼
GBP/AUD: 1.8520 - 1.8920 ▼
AUD/NZD: 1.0320 - 1.0450 ▲
AUD/CAD: 0.9120 - 0.9230 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears look into the abyss, 1.1600 eyed
EUR/USD intraday targets are being met as price melts to critical monthly support. EUR/USD bears taking the price to the edge of the abyss. Bearish engulfing, bearish RSI and a break of the monthly 38.2% Fibo ar in bearish confluence.
GBP/USD: Oversold RSI challenges bears bracing for 1.3500
GBP/USD licks its wounds after the heaviest daily fall in a year. Oversold RSI conditions limit further downside, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, July’s low test recovery moves. A descending trend line from April 12 gains sellers’ attention.
Gold bears a fraction from $1,732 daily targets
Gold is flat in Asia following an intense day of risk-off that started the turn of the European session on Tuesday, whereby US yields rallied taking the US dollar along for the ride and sending global stocks sharply lower.
Bitcoin at risk of crashing to $35,000
Bitcoin price faces continued bearish sentiment across the broader risk-on market. Very high probability of a test lower to $40,000 as the final support leg before bears continue to thrust Bitcoin lower.
Confidence dips on bad news flurry despite jobs plentiful at record high
Consumer confidence dropped to a 7-month low as the Delta variant brought a spike in COVID cases. With no shortage of other factors to blame, such as wildfires, war, hurricanes and a border crisis, we see room for improvement in coming months.