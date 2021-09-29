AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian dollar faced sustained selling pressure through trade on Wednesday, slipping below 0.72 US cents amid a broad uptick in USD demand. Currency markets bore the brunt of risk-off price action as equities managed a modest recovery and global rates moderated. The AUD seemed to have found some support through the domestic session bouncing off lows at 0.7230 to touch 0.7260. The recovery was however unwound overnight as the USD broke higher forcing the AUD toward a monthly low below 0.7180. A distinct risk-off tone, month-end flows and a delayed response to last week's hawkish Fed commentary are all driving demand away from commodity currencies, highlighting just how vulnerable the AUD is to further deterioration in the risk narrative. While we still hold hope the currency will rebound on the back of a broader global economic recovery, persistent roadblocks and sustained uncertainty continue to plague and hamper any re-emergence in the reflation narrative.
Our attentions today turn to Chinese PMI data, while German CPI data and the US debt ceiling offer further catalysts for price action. As uncertainty lingers, we anticipate the AUD will struggle and could well test August lows.
Key Movers
The USD was the day's big winner on Wednesday advancing across the board and pushing beyond key technical resistance handles. The Dollar index is up almost three-quarters of a percent as uncertainty surrounding the global growth outlook and concerns around the US debt ceiling debate drive investors toward haven assets while rising global yields and a delayed reaction to the Fed’s hawkish commentary help underpin gains. The USD broke above 112 against the Japanese yen for the first time in over a year and a half. The euro was forced toward 1.16 and looks set to break this handle in the days ahead as diverging monetary policy platforms and a sluggish growth outlook sour demand for the single unit. And the Great British pound continued its remarkable correction, slipping below 1.3450 before settling at 1.3425. Having tested a break above 1.39 just two weeks ago the pound has given up almost five cents, a move accelerated this week as the market fears a rate hike will derail the fragile economic recovery escalate.
Our attentions today remain with the risk narrative.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7120 - 0.7230 ▼
AUD/EUR: 0.6130 - 0.6220 ▼
GBP/AUD: 1.8550 - 1.8830 ▼
AUD/NZD: 1.0380 - 1.0520 ▲
AUD/CAD: 0.9090 - 0.9210 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Further downside hinges on 1.1570 break
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1600, holding lower ground near the yearly low. The major currency pair dropped to the multi-day low after breaking the 1.1600 threshold the previous day. The bears have another test to pass to keep the reins going forward.
GBP/USD bulls flushed out as US dollar soars
GBP/USD was sent packing all the way to the lowest levels since the end of 2020 with two-fold risk sentiment. These included soaring natural gas prices and petrol shortages in Britain due to Brexit Supply chain constraints as well as a global equity selloff on Tuesday.
EUR/USD: Further downside hinges on 1.1570 break
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1600, holding lower ground near the yearly low. The major currency pair dropped to the multi-day low after breaking the 1.1600 threshold the previous day. The bears have another test to pass to keep the reins going forward.
Four reasons why Polkadot price will double by end of October
Polkadot price has been stuck in a consolidation phase for roughly a month. However, this trend might be coming to an end due to three significant reasons. As a result, investors can expect DOT to start a massive bull rally over the coming month.
Why only a stock market crash could stop the dollar's surge, contrary to normal behavior
Big things move slowly – bond markets have finally reacted to the Federal Reserve's decision to taper purchases and have finally suffered a sell-off. In turn, that has made the dollar more attractive, sending EUR/USD and GBP/USD to multi-month lows. What is next?