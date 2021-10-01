AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD hits best support for this week (with a low for the week here so far) at 7200/7170. Try longs with stops below 7140.

NZDUSD shorts at strong resistance at 6920/30 worked perfectly with a high for the day here.

AUDJPY saw a high for the day at strongest resistance for the day at 8090/8100. Shorts have been offered 60 pips profit already. Outlook remains negative.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD best support for this week at 7200/7170. Try longs with stops below 7140. A weekly close below here tonight is an important longer term sell signal.

Longs at 7200/7170 target 7260 (missed by just 3 pips yesterday) with strong resistance at 7300/7320. Try shorts with stops above 7330.

NZDUSD shorts at strong resistance at 6920/30 work as we hit the first target of 6890/80 & we look for 6865/60 for profit taking. Although severely oversold I cannot find a support level so a break below 6850 risks a slide to 6815/05.

Strong resistance again at 6920/30. Shorts need stops above 6950. Strong resistance at 6975/85. Stop above 7010.

AUDJPY shorts at 8090/8100 work as we target 8080/70 & 8040/30 almost as far as the next target of 8010/00. Further losses are likely to 7980/70 for some profit taking.

Strongest resistance for today again at 8090/8100. Shorts need stops above 8130. Further gains however target 8155/60 & 8180/90.

