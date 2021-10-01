AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD hits best support for this week (with a low for the week here so far) at 7200/7170. Try longs with stops below 7140.
NZDUSD shorts at strong resistance at 6920/30 worked perfectly with a high for the day here.
AUDJPY saw a high for the day at strongest resistance for the day at 8090/8100. Shorts have been offered 60 pips profit already. Outlook remains negative.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD best support for this week at 7200/7170. Try longs with stops below 7140. A weekly close below here tonight is an important longer term sell signal.
Longs at 7200/7170 target 7260 (missed by just 3 pips yesterday) with strong resistance at 7300/7320. Try shorts with stops above 7330.
NZDUSD shorts at strong resistance at 6920/30 work as we hit the first target of 6890/80 & we look for 6865/60 for profit taking. Although severely oversold I cannot find a support level so a break below 6850 risks a slide to 6815/05.
Strong resistance again at 6920/30. Shorts need stops above 6950. Strong resistance at 6975/85. Stop above 7010.
AUDJPY shorts at 8090/8100 work as we target 8080/70 & 8040/30 almost as far as the next target of 8010/00. Further losses are likely to 7980/70 for some profit taking.
Strongest resistance for today again at 8090/8100. Shorts need stops above 8130. Further gains however target 8155/60 & 8180/90.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades under 1.16 amid risk-off mood, strong EZ inflation
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce towards 1.1600, shrugging off the risk-off mood originating America's political struggles and soaring energy costs in Europe and elsewhere. Eurozone CPI inflation beat estimates with 3.4% YoY in September.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.3450 on firmer dollar, UK petrol issues
GBP/USD has kicked off Q4 under pressure, trading around 1.3450. The US dollar is stronger across the board amid rising energy prices, causing a risk-off mood in markets. Shortages at UK petrol stations continue weighing on the pound. Manufacturing PMIs are eyed.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable near $1,750 amid renewed USD strength
Gold prices eases below daily highs above $1,750 after posting a one week high in the US session. The downward pressure builds up on the renewed buying interest in the greenback, which makes the precious metal expensive for holders of the other currencies.
Ethereum’s Triple Halving is happening as circulating supply plunges
Downtrend in Ethereum reserves across exchanges continues, supply shock is brewing in ETH. Active addresses holding ETH for less than 30 days are rising. Social volume is on the decline, analysts conclude that it is conducive for a bullish breakout in the short term.
US Core PCE Preview: Only a sharp fall in the Fed's favorite gauge could dethrone King Dollar
The Core PCE Price Index is set to decrease from 3.6% YoY in August. Fed officials watch this measure of inflation to determine policy. After the Fed's taper signal, only a sharp drop would stop the dollar.