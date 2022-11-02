Daily currency update
The Aussie dollar is weaker this morning when valued against the Greenback. The AUD/USD slid for the fourth consecutive day, courtesy of broad US Dollar strength, after manufacturing activity in the United States flashed the economy’s resilience, albeit that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lifted rates by 25 bps, which bolstered the AUD ahead of the US session. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.6387. Yesterday the Reserve Bank governor Phillip Lowe sent an ominous warning that the cash rate will keep rising as long as inflation continues its own upward trajectory. The RBA raised its cash rate by 25bps again to 2.85%, as widely expected by most, although there was a chance of a step back up to 50bps. The outlook statement showed an intent to move in baby 25bps steps from here, even with inflation remaining above the top of its 2-3% target range by the end of 2024. Given that quarterly inflation rose by 7.3%, the RBAs acknowledged that monetary policy operates with a lag, so the path of slowing from 50bps to 25bps would allow the RBA to assess consumer spending amidst an uncertain global economic outlook. NZD/AUD has continued to push higher and sits at a 5-month high of 0.9140. On the data front today we will see the release of monthly Building Approvals.
Key movers
Overnight the market sentiment remains downbeat, as shown by US equities trading with losses. The ISM Manufacturing report for October was better than forecasts at 50.2 vs. 50 estimated, while a subcomponent that measures prices fell to more than a two-year low. Meanwhile, an earlier report was a prelude for ISM data, with S&P Global PMI Manufacturing Index for the same period slowed. Still, it was above estimates of 49.9, at 50.4, but below the September figure. Also, the US Labor Department revealed September’s stronger than expected US JOLTS data, which unexpectedly rose above estimates of 10M to 10.717M, topping August’s 10.28M. All eyes will now be on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Market expectations are firmly behind a fourth consecutive 75bp interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. The key story is whether the Fed opens the door to a slower pace thereafter or if the hawks’ focus on core inflation momentum signals a fifth 75bp move in December.
Expected ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.6300 – 0.6500 ▼
- AUD/EUR: 0.6400 – 0.6600 ▼
- GBP/AUD: 1.7850 – 1.8050 ▲
- AUD/NZD: 1.0850 – 1.1050 ▼
- AUD/CAD: 0.8600 – 0.8800 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD at fresh weekly lows in the Fed’s aftermath
AUD/USD trades around 0.6350, its lowest for the week, as Wall Street plummeted following Fed’s monetary policy decision. Chair Jerome Powell left the door open for another 75 bps rate hike in December, surprising USD bears.
EUR/USD nears 0.9800 following Fed-inspired upsurge
EUR/USD reversed its direction and dropped into negative territory after jumping toward parity. The dollar, which came under heavy selling pressure on the Fed's mention of policy lag, regathered its strength on Powell's hawkish remarks.
Gold slumps below $1,640 in dramatic turnaround
Gold came under heavy selling pressure and fell below $1,640 after having gained nearly 1% with the initial reaction to the Fed's policy announcement. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 4.1% on Powell's hawkish tone, XAU/USD continues to push lower.
Ethereum: Whales-led volatility aims to separate traders from investors
ETH is at a pivotal point. While the price action is undoubtedly bullish following October's last-minute rally, certain on-chain metrics show whales may be satisfied with their gains and seek to book profits. Key levels have been defined to determine the next possible move.
Fed Quick Analysis: Powell pivot? Not so fast, why this looks like a dollar buying opportunity Premium
The Fed is data dependent – that is the sole message traders need to take from the critical rate decision. The central bank raised borrowing costs by 75 bps to 3.75-4.00% for the fourth consecutive time, but markets were already looking into December. That explains the cheerful market reaction.