AUD/USD: to resume its advance above 0.7930

The Aussie is not having a good day, after RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle poured cold water on the case for a rate hike, saying that the negative factors that keep official interest rates low such as the lingering impact of the financial crisis, weak company investment, low wage growth and weak inflation "are still present." The AUD/USD pair fell down to 0.7874 after topping at 0.7986 late Thursday, and trades negatively daily basis, albeit back above the 0.7900 figure on persistent dollar's weakness. The upward potential seems limited, however, as in the 4 hours chart, attempts to recover ground are being contained by selling interest around a now flat 20 SMA, at 0.7930, while technical indicators stand pat within neutral territory. The sour tone of equities may drive the pair even lower in the short term, yet chances of a break beyond 0.8000 are still high for the upcoming sessions.

