AUD/USD – NZD/USD
AUDUSD we wrote: bottomed exactly at support at 7620/10. There is a good chance of a recovery in to the end of the week now.
We topped exactly at 23.6% Fibonacci resistance at 7710/20 as predicted.
NZDUSD we wrote: holding support at the January low at 7105/7095. A recovery now looks likely today.
As predicted we shot higher to first resistance at 7180/90 & topped exactly here as expected.
Daily Analysis
AUDUSD bounced from support at 7620/10 to our targets of 7655/65 & 23.6% Fibonacci resistance at 7710/20 & as predicted we topped exactly here. However eventually we are likely to continue higher to 7765/70, perhaps as far as 7790/7800.
Buy again at 7630/20 with stops below 7600. A break lower however is a sell signal targeting 7570/60 & strong support at 7545/35. Try longs with stops below 7515.
NZDUSD topped exactly at first resistance at 7180/90. This is important again today but be ready to buy a break above 7195 targeting 7230/40. A break above 7250 is a buy signal.
Strong support at the January low at 7105/7095. A break below 7080 risks a slide to 7060/50 then support at 7000/6990.
Chart
