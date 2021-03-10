AUD/USD – NZD/USD

AUDUSD we wrote: bottomed exactly at support at 7620/10. There is a good chance of a recovery in to the end of the week now.

We topped exactly at 23.6% Fibonacci resistance at 7710/20 as predicted.

NZDUSD we wrote: holding support at the January low at 7105/7095. A recovery now looks likely today.

As predicted we shot higher to first resistance at 7180/90 & topped exactly here as expected.

Daily Analysis

AUDUSD bounced from support at 7620/10 to our targets of 7655/65 & 23.6% Fibonacci resistance at 7710/20 & as predicted we topped exactly here. However eventually we are likely to continue higher to 7765/70, perhaps as far as 7790/7800.

Buy again at 7630/20 with stops below 7600. A break lower however is a sell signal targeting 7570/60 & strong support at 7545/35. Try longs with stops below 7515.

NZDUSD topped exactly at first resistance at 7180/90. This is important again today but be ready to buy a break above 7195 targeting 7230/40. A break above 7250 is a buy signal.

Strong support at the January low at 7105/7095. A break below 7080 risks a slide to 7060/50 then support at 7000/6990.

Chart