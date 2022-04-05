AUD/USD technical analysis
-
Uptrend continues.
-
Good R:R.
-
M H4 is the next target.
-
0.8000 more likely.
-
1 more long added.
Daily chart AUD/USD
1. Order block
2. Lower low
3. Breakout
4. Target
The AUD/USD continues with an uptrend. As we can see longs from 0.7090 are playing out well. We should see the move towards 0.7683 as the first target. Buying the dips is the best option as AUD/USD is having a very strong trend. Q H4 is very possible and the way towards 0.8000 is also confirmed.
