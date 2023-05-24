AUD/USD: The pair May depreciate to the level of 0.617

The AUDUSD pair is probably building a large cycle correction b, which has the structure of a primary double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ.
Two parts can be completed inside the actionary wave Ⓨ. The current chart shows the structure of the last part, i.e. wave ©.
The intermediate wave (C) consists of minor sub-waves 1-2-3-4-5. There is a high probability that the impulse (C) will end at a minimum of 0.617, which was marked by the impulse wave (A).
An approximate scheme of possible future movement is shown on the chart.
Let's consider an alternative scenario. On the current chart, we see an incomplete intermediate correction (B).
The bullish correction (B) has a complex internal structure of the triple zigzag W-X-Y-X-Z, as in the main version, but its finale awaits us a little higher.
There is a high probability that in the last section we see the construction of a minor wave Z. This wave may end in the form of a minute double zigzag near 0.732.
At the level of 0.732, correction (B) will be at 76.4% of impulse (A).
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.0800 ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD is advancing toward 1.0800, as the US Dollar remains on the back foot amid a cautiously optimistic market sentiment. Traders look forward to the German IFO survey, ECB Lagarde's speech and the Fed Minutes for a clear directional bias.
GBP/USD pares gains below 1.2450 amid hot UK inflation data, Bailey eyed
GBP/USD is paring back gains below 1.2450 early Wednesday, reversing the spike led by hot UK inflation data. The annualized UK core CPI rose 6.8% in April, surpassing the market expectation and the March reading of 6.2% by a wide margin. Bailey's speech and Fed Minutes are in focus.
Gold ticks lower to $1,970 level, focus remains on FOMC minutes
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick and attracts some selling near the $1,980 region during the early European session on Wednesday.
Solana price rises after ChatGPT integration; Rally for AI-tokens may not be far away
AI has become a big focus of not only developers but also traders since the ChatGPT-induced AI hype took over the crypto market for a while. As AI-affiliated tokens began rallying, many assumed that this might be the next big thing for crypto, but the case may not be so.
Are markets ready for correction amidst rate hike talks and economic concerns?
S&P 500 rejected further upside, and is ready for correction within this upswing – the correction characteristics would determine the path forward as hearing Bullard talk two more rate hikes wasn‘t something the market had discounted.