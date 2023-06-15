AUD/USD: The market may collapse to a minimum of 0.617

In the long term, the AUDUSD pair may form a large correction b of the cycle degree, which has the structure of a primary double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ.
Two parts, sub-waves (A)-(B), can be completed inside the actionary wave Ⓨ. The current chart shows the structure of wave (C).
Wave (C) is an impulse that consists of minor sub-waves 1-2-3-4-5. There is a high probability that the price inside the final minor wave 5 will reach a minimum of 0.617.
The current chart shows an alternative markup option in which we see an incomplete intermediate correction (B).
Wave (B) has a complex internal structure of a triple zigzag W-X-Y-X-Z.
There is a high probability that a minor wave Z is being built in the last section. This wave may end in the form of a minute double zigzag at 0.732, as shown on the chart.
At the level of 0.732, correction (B) will be at 76.4% of impulse (A).
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
