AUD/USD technical analysis

AUD/USD Pandemic ™ NKT Pattern.

Selling the rallies.

Bearish trend continues.

M L4 then Q L3 are targets.

MEGATREND MAs: Bearish

D1 chart AUD/USD

Deeper Pullback.

Q L3 test.

Q H3 resistance.

Pandemic pattern & entry zone.

Final monthly target.

The AUD/USD is bearish. We can see that the market is clearly inclined to drop with a further continuation to the downside. The pandemic pattern ™ appeared and gave us the entry within the 0.6870-80 zone. The pandemic pattern has an 86 % success ratio and it’s mine proprietary pattern.

The continuation below M L3 is possible towards M L4 and ATR pivot. The intraday target is 0.6819 as the ATR projection low but we might also see a possible extension to 0.6794 during the Asia session. Continuation below implies a possible swing trade with 0.6620 as the final target. Have in mind that M L5 is the strongest monthly support and M pivots change once per month.