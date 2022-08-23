AUD/USD technical analysis
-
AUD/USD Pandemic ™ NKT Pattern.
-
Selling the rallies.
-
Bearish trend continues.
-
M L4 then Q L3 are targets.
MEGATREND MAs: Bearish
D1 chart AUD/USD
-
Deeper Pullback.
-
Q L3 test.
-
Q H3 resistance.
-
Pandemic pattern & entry zone.
-
Final monthly target.
The AUD/USD is bearish. We can see that the market is clearly inclined to drop with a further continuation to the downside. The pandemic pattern ™ appeared and gave us the entry within the 0.6870-80 zone. The pandemic pattern has an 86 % success ratio and it’s mine proprietary pattern.
The continuation below M L3 is possible towards M L4 and ATR pivot. The intraday target is 0.6819 as the ATR projection low but we might also see a possible extension to 0.6794 during the Asia session. Continuation below implies a possible swing trade with 0.6620 as the final target. Have in mind that M L5 is the strongest monthly support and M pivots change once per month.
The analysis and the article presents Nenad's opinion. Remember, financial trading is highly speculative & may lead to the loss of your funds. Proper risk management is the Holy Grail of trading.
