AUD/USD: technically bearish, 0.7965 key
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7992
The AUD/USD pair got a nice boost at the beginning of the day from better-than-expected Australian employment figures, but was unable to hold on to them, as Chinese data missed, whilst the greenback seems to be back in fashion in the European session, and ahead of US inflation data. In Australia, employment rose by 54,200 beating expectations of 20,000 new jobs, whilst the unemployment rate remained steady at 5.6%, despite the participation rate rose to 65.3%, the highest in five year. In China, however, and for August, Retail sales, Industrial Production and FDI, all came below expected and below July's readings, fueling fears the economy may slowdown at the beginning of the third quarter.
Hovering below the 0.8000 figure, the 4 hours chart for the pair presents a clearly bearish bias, as the price is firmly below a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators were rejected from their mid-lines earlier today and head south strongly. A key support comes at 0.7965, with a break below it probably resulting in a downward acceleration.
Support levels: 0.7965 0.7930 0.7295
Resistance levels: 0.8030 0.8060 0.8100
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.