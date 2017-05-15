AUD/USD: supported by commodities' rallies

The Aussie is among the best performers this Monday, up almost 100 pips when compared to Friday's close against the greenback. The pair trades at its highest in two weeks, with the commodity-related currency backed by a strong recovery in oil and base metals' prices. Now retreating from a daily high of 0.7445, the pair retains the positive tone, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price is holding well above a now bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators reached overbought readings before losing upward strength. The pair has an immediate support at 0.7420, the high set last week, with a break below it favoring further short term declines. Above the mentioned daily high on the other hand, the pair has scope to extend its rally up to 0.7480, where a long term descendant trend line will likely attract selling interest.

