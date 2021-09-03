AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD longs at first support at 7310/00 worked perfectly on the run to the target & strong resistance at 7390/7410 for profit-taking. We topped exactly here in the afternoon & held.

NZDUSD beat 6970/80 for a buy signal & yesterday we hit the next target of 7120. This is strong resistance for today.

AUDJPY we wrote: first support at 8040/20 is positive targeting 8090 & 8140/55….

Targets hit.

Today’s analysis

AUDUSD longs at 7300/10 bank up to 90 pips profit as we hit strong resistance at 7390/7410 & topped exactly here. However, eventually we can continue higher to 7440/50.

Strong support at 7345/35 today & again at 7300/7290. Longs need stops below 7275.

NZDUSD beats 6970/80 for a buy signal targeting strong resistance at 7120/40. Shorts need stops above 7155. A weekly close above here is a buy signal for the start of next week.

Minor support at 7080/70, better support at 7050/40. Longs need stops below 7020.

AUDJPY holding above first support at 8040/20 is positive targeting 8090 & 8140/55 (hit), perhaps as far as 8175/85 for profit taking on any remaining longs.

First support at 8210/10, better support at 8075/65, stop below 8045.

Chart