AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD strong support at 7335/25. Longs need stops below 7100.

NZDUSD bottomed exactly at strong support at 7090/80 all this week. Stop below 7070.

AUDJPY has drifted slowly lower this week.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD strong support at 7335/25. Longs need stops below 7300. A break lower targets 7250/45.

First resistance at 7385/95. Shorts need stops above 7405. A break higher targets 7435/40, perhaps as far as 7460/70.

NZDUSD holds strong support at 7090/80. Stop below 7070. A break lower targets 7055/50 & perhaps as far as 7030/25 for profit taking on any shorts.

Minor resistance at 7120/30 & again at 7150/70 but above here can target 7185 & minor resistance at 7205/15.

AUDJPY dipped below strong support at 8110/00 unfortunately hitting 8075 before a recovery. Bulls need prices above 8135 today to target 8160 & 8180/90.

Minor support at 8090/80. A break lower targets 8050/40.

Chart