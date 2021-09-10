AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD strong support at 7335/25. Longs need stops below 7100.
NZDUSD bottomed exactly at strong support at 7090/80 all this week. Stop below 7070.
AUDJPY has drifted slowly lower this week.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD strong support at 7335/25. Longs need stops below 7300. A break lower targets 7250/45.
First resistance at 7385/95. Shorts need stops above 7405. A break higher targets 7435/40, perhaps as far as 7460/70.
NZDUSD holds strong support at 7090/80. Stop below 7070. A break lower targets 7055/50 & perhaps as far as 7030/25 for profit taking on any shorts.
Minor resistance at 7120/30 & again at 7150/70 but above here can target 7185 & minor resistance at 7205/15.
AUDJPY dipped below strong support at 8110/00 unfortunately hitting 8075 before a recovery. Bulls need prices above 8135 today to target 8160 & 8180/90.
Minor support at 8090/80. A break lower targets 8050/40.
Chart
