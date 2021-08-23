AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD tested strong support at 7150/40 but over ran quite far to 7104.

NZDUSD breaks support at 6860/40, which was not a surprise, for a sell signal.

AUDJPY broke strong support at 7950/30 for a sell signal targeting 7870/60 & 7810/00. Targets hit as we bounced from 7786.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD has strong support at 7140/20 but a break below 2 month descending trend line support at 7090 is a sell signal initially targeting the longer term 38.2% Fibonacci support at 7060/50. Although this may hold on the first test this week, I doubt it will hold all week. A break below 7040 is an important longer term sell signal.

Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 7175/85. Strong resistance at 7220/30. Shorts need stops above 7245.

NZDUSD breaks 6860/40 for a sell signal targeting strong support at 6765/45. There is also strong support at 6710/00. The pair should bounce within this wide range.

Today gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 6870/80. Unlikely but if we continue higher look for a sell opportunity at 6910/20. Stop above 6930.

AUDJPY support at 7810/00 in oversold conditions. Longs need stops below 7780. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 7740, 7710/00 & probably as far as strong support at 7680/70.

Longs at 7810/00 target 7860 with first resistance at 7895/7905 for profit taking.

