AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD tested strong support at 7150/40 but over ran quite far to 7104.
NZDUSD breaks support at 6860/40, which was not a surprise, for a sell signal.
AUDJPY broke strong support at 7950/30 for a sell signal targeting 7870/60 & 7810/00. Targets hit as we bounced from 7786.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD has strong support at 7140/20 but a break below 2 month descending trend line support at 7090 is a sell signal initially targeting the longer term 38.2% Fibonacci support at 7060/50. Although this may hold on the first test this week, I doubt it will hold all week. A break below 7040 is an important longer term sell signal.
Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 7175/85. Strong resistance at 7220/30. Shorts need stops above 7245.
NZDUSD breaks 6860/40 for a sell signal targeting strong support at 6765/45. There is also strong support at 6710/00. The pair should bounce within this wide range.
Today gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 6870/80. Unlikely but if we continue higher look for a sell opportunity at 6910/20. Stop above 6930.
AUDJPY support at 7810/00 in oversold conditions. Longs need stops below 7780. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 7740, 7710/00 & probably as far as strong support at 7680/70.
Longs at 7810/00 target 7860 with first resistance at 7895/7905 for profit taking.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.17 on upbeat mood, after mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, gaining ground as markets cheer prospects that the Federal Reserve refrains from tapering its bond-buying scheme. Eurozone PMIs were mixed. Covid headlines and US figures are awaited.
GBP/USD trades around 1.3650 after downbeat UK data
GBP/USD has bounced off its lows, buoyed by an improving market mood. Investors expect the Fed to refrain from withdrawing support. Elevated UK covid cases are somewhat weighing on sterling. Markit's preliminary UK Services PMI badly disappointed with 55 points.
Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days
Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.
XAU/USD holds steady above $1,785 level, lacks follow-through
Gold price holds firmer towards $1800 as the US dollar weakens. Risk-on mood downs the safe-haven USD, Fed’s Jackson Hole goes virtual. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.
All eyes on Jackson Hole
Although risk assets rallied at the end of last week, weaker than expected US July retail sales data and China's July data slate including industrial production and retail sales, helped to intensify growth concerns. Many indicators are showing that we are past peak growth.