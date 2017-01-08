AUD/USD: still unable to hold above 0.8000

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7970

The Aussie retreated against the greenback after the pair reached 0.8042 early Asia, following the RBA's monetary policy announcement. The Reserve Bank of Australia left rates on hold at record low of 1.5% as expected, while expressing concerns about a strengthening AU$, saying that could weigh on inflation and growth. The news was far from shocking, considering that Governor Lowe has already made it clear that he won't follow the path of its counterparts, yet the pair entered a selling spiral that persists ahead of US opening and key inflation data, with the pair unable to find a floor so far. The risk is towards the downside short term, although disappointing US data could help the pair to bounce back. In the 4 hours chart, the price is currently developing below a bearish 20 SMA, whilst the RSI indicator heads lower around 48 and the Momentum indicator hovers around its 100 level, all of which favors a downward extension ahead, particularly on a break below 0.7935 the immediate support.

Support levels: 0.7935 0.7905 0.7870

Resistance levels: 0.7995 0.8030 0.8065

