AUD/USD: still heading towards 0.7700 and beyond

The AUD/USD pair advanced up to 0.7680, a three-month high, backed by risk appetite. Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, following a hawkish stance from multiple Central Banks' heads, leading to gains in Asian market shares, which provided support to the Aussie. News released overnight indicated that new home sales rose for a second straight month in May, up by 1.1% according to the HIA, but reading between lines, the report showed that the recovery is quite uneven across the country, with fears of a slowdown in the sector persisting. The pair retreated early Europe, but remains near the mentioned high, as the market shows no love for the greenback. Technically, the pair maintains its bullish tone, although the risk of a downward correction increased. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA heads north, providing a dynamic support around 0.7600, whilst technical indicators are retreating, but still within overbought levels. Renewed buying interest beyond the mentioned daily high, exposes the high set last March at 0.7749.

