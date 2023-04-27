AUD/USD is trading at 0.6606, down 0.31%. Earlier, AUD/USD fell to a low of 0.6595, its lowest level since March 15th.
Australian inflation heads south
Australia’s inflation levels have been falling and the downward trend continued in the first quarter. The headline figure slowed to 7.0%, down from 7.8% in Q4 and a notch above the market consensus of 6.9%. On a quarterly basis, headline CPI from 1.9% to 1.3%, versus the market consensus of 1.4%. The monthly CPI for March fell from 6.8% to 6.1%, below the estimate of 6.6%.
Core CPI, which is considered a more reliable gauge of inflation trends, headed lower and beat the estimates, falling from 6.9% to 6.6% y/y (7.2% est.). On a quarterly basis, core CPI dropped to 1.2%, down from 1.7% and below the estimate of 1.4%.
The key takeaway from these positive numbers is that they appear to have cemented another rate pause at the May 2nd meeting. The odds of a pause have risen from 83% prior to the inflation report to 100% at present. It looks safe to say that inflation has peaked, although the cautious RBA is unlikely to use the “P” word just yet. At the same time, it is premature to declare victory in the inflation battle, with headline inflation and the core rate running more than three times the RBA’s target band of 2-3%. Despite the market’s confidence in another pause, some economists feel that the RBA remains concerned that the high core rate could fuel a price wage spiral if it doesn’t tighten further.
First Republic’s shares sink
AUD/USD is also under pressure as the banking crisis is back in the headlines. First Republic Bank shares fell by 50% after the Bank’s earnings report showed that deposits plunged by 40% in the first quarter. Risk sentiment has fallen as First Republic’s future very survival is at stake, and if banking jitters worsen, the US dollar could continue to climb higher.
AUD/USD technical
-
AUD/USD tested resistance at 0.6620 earlier today. The next resistance line is 0.6714.
-
0.6572 and 0.6459 are providing support.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
US Q1 GDP data to trigger next big action in USD – LIVE
The US economy is forecast to register an annualized expansion of 2% in the first quarter of the year. The US Dollar (USD) has been struggling to find demand since the Fed's dovish guidance in March and the GDP report could trigger the next big action in the USD.
EUR/USD consolidates near 1.1050 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is holding gains near 1.1050, consolidating the pullback from 13-month highs of 1.1095 on Thursday. The pair is underpinned by a broadly subdued US Dollar and cautious optimism. All eyes remain on the US advance Q1 GDP release for fresh trading impetus.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.2500 as US Q1 GDP looms
GBP/USD is struggling to defend gains while trading below 1.2500 in the European session. The US Dollar stays on the back foot, as investors refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the critical US Q1 GDP data release.
Gold clings to gains around $2,000 amid softer US Dollar, focus remains on US GDP
Gold price is holding its steady ascent in the European session. The bright metal retakes the $2,000 mark, helped by a defensive US Dollar but the upside remains capped due to the renewed advance in the US Treasury bond yields. US GDP awaited.
Uniswap rise in trading volume indicates strong growth in trader appetite for top DeFi products
Uniswap (UNI) decentralized exchange (DEX) breached the $1.5 trillion mark in trading volume metrics on April 24, signaling a new wave of bullishness on Web3 liquidity solutions among players in the digital asset sector.