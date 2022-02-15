Daily Currency Update
The AUD crept higher through trade on Tuesday, testing resistance at 0.7150 amid renewed demand for risk. Fears Russia and the Ukraine will be thrust into war have subsided in recent days as Russia pulls troops back from attack positions and President Putin reiterated his wish to resolve this latest dispute through “negotiations and peaceful means”. Easing tensions helped drive demand for risk assets, propping up equities and helping push the AUD toward the upper end of recent ranges. Having touched intraday highs at 0.7155 the AUD struggled to extend toward 0.72 tracking sideways through much of the overnight session. Our attentions turn now to a stacked economic calendar with inflation data points due for China, UK and Canada with key US retail sales data dominating the direction. We anticipate inflation levels in the UK and Canada will remain near historical highs, while US retails sales should show a bounce back from a softer than anticipated December print.
Key Movers
Price action across the majors was largely muted through trade on Tuesday, with most units presenting only modest moves. The euro was the clear outlier, advancing 0.5% on the day, buoyed by a de-escalation in fears Russia and Ukraine will be thrust into war. Pushing back above 1.13 the euro touched intraday highs at 1.1370 finding added support in commentary from ECB officials. Comments suggest policymakers are preparing to end asset purchases before Q4, with a view to then begin moving on interest rates. The market has already priced in an earlier amendment to interest rates and with the ECB now seemingly acknowledging the need to adjust monetary policy settings, investors are unlikely to move off current rate expectations.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.7070 – 0.7220 ▲
- AUD/EUR: 0.6250 – 0.6350 ▼
- GBP/AUD: 1.8820 – 1.9150 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.0680 – 1.0790 ▼
- AUD/CAD: 0.9020 – 0.9150 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs following “dovish” FOMC minutes approaching 1.1400
The shared currency advances 0.15% in the day. Geopolitical jitters appeared to be “ignored” by EUR/USD traders, which boosted the EUR. Technicaly, EUR is neutral, but subject to up or down breaks, as it remains trapped between the 50 and the 100-DMA.
GBP/USD: Bulls on the look out for the next discount
GBP/USD rallied to a fresh hourly high son Wednesday following a sell-off in the greenback on the back of a less hawkish outcome at the Federal Reserve's meeting in January. The minutes of the meeting did not underscore the possibility of a 50bps hike at the March meeting which knocked some wind out of the US dollar and yields.
Gold rebound aims $1,880 amid geopolitics, Fed-linked anxiety
Gold prices edge higher after refreshing eight-month top, recent recovery eyes important resistance. XAU/USD prices keep the previous day’s rebound from a weekly low to around $1,870 during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
AVAX, MATIC, Uniswap witness explosive on-chain activity, on track for massive price rally
Altcoins AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap witnessed a massive spike in adoption and on-chain activity in Q4 2022. Analysts at Messari Crypto have noted the rising activity and users on AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap networks.
European markets falter as NATO pushes back on Russian troop de-escalation claims
NATO and the US are reporting that Russian troop numbers are rising near Ukraine, and that no de-escalation appears to be happening, making markets increasingly susceptible to headline risk.