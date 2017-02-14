AUD/USD: Stalling below 0.7700.

AUD/USD is still consolidating as traders are likely to take their profit after the surge towards 0.7700. Hourly resistance is given at 0.7696 (02/02/2017 high). Stronger resistance can be found at 0.7835 (21/04/2016 high). Expected to see renewed bullish pressures.

USD/CAD is pushing lower. The pair had largely bounced higher from former support given at 1.3000 (22/09/2016 low). Hourly resistance can be found far away at 1.3353 (20/01/2017 high). Yet, as long as this resistance is not broken (20/01/2017 high), the pair should head lower towards support at 1.2823 (07/09/2016 low).

In the long-term, the pair is still trading in range since 2011 despite some turmoil when the SNB unpegged the CHF. Key support can be found 0.8986 (30/01/2015 low). The technical structure favours nonetheless a long term bullish bias since the unpeg in January 2015.

USD/CHF's medium-term momentum is still bearish despite ongoing increase. Key resistance is given at a distance at 1.0344 (15/12/2016 high). We believe that the road is nonetheless clearly wide-open for further decline if the pair gets back below parity.

This report has been prepared by AC Markets and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by AC Markets personnel at any given time. ACM is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.