AUD/USD: softer Aussie vs. weak USD

The AUD/USD pair maintains a sour tone, recovering from a fresh weekly low of 0.7867, but battling to regain the 0.7900 level. The early decline can be attributed to the soft tone in Asian equities and a retracement in gold prices, but given the soft USD tone, and a modest uptick in European openings after the opening, a stronger slide is out of the question for now. Expectations of an on-hold RBA should prevent, however, any sharp appreciation of the Aussie. A big catalyst is required to move the pair out of the current lethargy, and despite all eyes are set on Jackson Hole, seems unlikely Fed's Yellen will provide it. From a technical point of view, the pair remains soft, with the 4 hours chart showing that a bearish 20 SMA caps advances, whilst technical indicators remain within negative territory, but without directional strength. Renewed selling interest below the 0.7870 level should favor additional declines towards the low set this August at 0.7807.

