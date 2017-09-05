AUD/USD: soft Australian data to keep the pair bearish

The AUD/USD pair fell to a fresh 4-month low of 0.7328, with the Aussie hit by a poor Retail Sales report. The Austrian Bureau of Statistics reported a 0.1% decline from a month earlier, with decreasing demand for food retail and household goods. Adding to the bearish case was a stronger greenback, as the American currency appreciated against all of its major rivals after breaking higher against the yen. The pair bounced from the mentioned low during the European morning, but met selling interest around 0.7360, the previous monthly low, a sign that bears are still in the driver's seat. With a couple of Fed's speakers ahead, the short term picture for the pair is bearish, given that in the 4 hours chart, a bearish 20 SMA keeps containing advances, whilst the Momentum indicator resumed its decline within negative territory, as well as the RSI that turned south after barely correcting oversold conditions. Further slides below the mentioned daily low, expose the 0.7250 region a major long term static support, where some buying interest should be expected.

