AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian dollar extended Friday’s recovery through trade on Monday, pushing through 0.7750 and slipping back into a narrow trading band. Last weeks break below supports at 0.7650 signaled a potential shift in underlying AUD momentum, opening the door to the prospect the currency may trade within a lower handle through the near term. Friday’s recovery and the subsequent risk on run has seemingly staved off any correction, allowing the AUD to recoup losses and maintain long term bullish estimates. With little of note on today’s domestic macroeconomic ticket our attentions turn to Thursday’s US CPI data print. Inflation concerns have eased since April’s bumper print, and we are keenly attuned to any sign inflation pressures may be more than a short term transitory byproduct of pandemic led supply constraints. Outperformance will likely drive another risk off run, adding mounting pressure on AUD supports.
Key Movers
The swift correction in USD fortunes extended through trade on Monday as the world’s base currency struggle to maintain the momentum enjoyed on Thursday in the lead up to Friday’s non-farm payroll print. The softer than anticipated payroll print and a sustained correction in US treasury yields forced the dollar index back toward multi year lows as the AUD and NZD led gains across majors. The GBP and Euro both outperformed through Monday with Sterling testing 1.42 again while the Euro fell agonizingly short of pushing back through 1.22. The Canadian dollar, while advancing against the USD, underperformed against other counterparts as local job’s data missed expectations. The poor print is attributed to the lockdown in Ontario and numbers are expected to bounce back next month, however they provide an interesting wrinkle ahead of this weeks Bank of Canada policy meeting. While we expect the BoC will maintain its current policy setting, it has adopted a more hawkish rhetoric in recent months as it works toward a rate adjustment in H2 2022. Alongside the Bank of Canada our attentions turn to US CPI data and the ECB policy meeting. There is some suggestion the ECB may announce an amendment in Bond purchases, having frontloaded buying early in the year. While we expect policy makers will maintain the current setting a shift in rhetoric could drive further Euro outperformance.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7650 - 0.7820 ▼
AUD/EUR: 0.6290 - 0.6420 ▲
GBP/AUD: 1.8120 - 1.8580 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0690 - 1.0770 ▲
AUD/CAD: 0.9260 - 0.9390 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenging bears at around 1.2200
The shared currency managed to recover modestly against its American rival, struggling to overcome the critical 1.22 threshold. Focus remains on the US Federal Reserve taper tantrum, also on ECB’s decision.
GBP/USD: Indecisive below 1.4200 inside short-term trading range
GBP/USD struggles to extend two-day recovery moves inside three-week-old range. Cable rose during the last two days inside the 140-pips of the area between 1.4080 and 1.4220, bracing for the resistance. However, recent weakness probes buyers below the 1.4200 threshold.
GBP/USD: Indecisive below 1.4200 inside short-term trading range
GBP/USD struggles to extend two-day recovery moves inside three-week-old range. Cable rose during the last two days inside the 140-pips of the area between 1.4080 and 1.4220, bracing for the resistance. However, recent weakness probes buyers below the 1.4200 threshold.
VeChain death cross writes a bearish outlook
VeChain price rests at a major inflection point on the twelve-hour chart, complicated by the notable resistance defined by the intersection of two important moving averages and the recently triggered death cross
‘Taper’ talk is back: Will a tantrum follow?
‘Taper’ talk from the Fed is back in focus. But for now, it’s all talk and no action. Last week, former NY Fed President William Dudley said the central bank will begin the process of tapering – winding down its monthly asset purchases – by year end.