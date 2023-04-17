The new week opens for the US dollar in positive territory. So, at the time of publication of this article, DXY dollar index futures were trading near 101.40, almost 100 points above the local 12-month low of 100.42 reached last Friday. The dollar was still able to bounce off it, despite continued pressure.
Despite the negative report on retail sales in the US, published at the beginning of the American trading session, the dollar was able to develop an upward correction, ending last Friday with a gain of 57 points (for the DXY dollar index).
Market participants also continued to assess the minutes of the March meeting of the Fed, published last Wednesday, which showed that all its leaders are set to increase the range of interest rates by 25 bp, preferring to continue the fight against high inflation, despite the risks of a recession and crisis in the banking sector after the collapse of 2 US banks earlier last month.
At the beginning of this week, of interest may be the publication tomorrow (at 01:30 GMT) of the protocols from the April meeting of the RBA, a block of important macro data from China (at 02:00), data from the British labor market (at 06:00), consumer indices prices in Canada (at 12:30). We will discuss the dynamics of the Canadian dollar on the eve of this publication in our review tomorrow, and today we will talk about the dynamics of the Australian dollar and the AUD/USD pair.
At the end of last week, the pair managed to break through to the zone of key resistance levels 0.6775, 0.6805, which separates the medium-term bullish trend from the bearish one.
In general, the global downtrend remains, and with the appearance of strong macro data from the US, the risks of a renewed decline in the AUD/USD will increase significantly.
Therefore, market participants who follow the dynamics of the AUD will be interested to know the details of the results of the April meeting of the RBA in order to more accurately assess the prospects for the Australian dollar and the AUD/USD pair, which, as we noted above, remains under bearish pressure. If the protocols published tomorrow contain hints of monetary tightening in May, this will hold back the fall of the pair for some time. In addition, the Australian dollar may receive support tomorrow from data from China, the country's main economic partner, which will also be published tomorrow (at 02:00 GMT), if they turn out to be strong.
Support levels: 0.6700, 0.6685, 0.6635, 0.6600, 0.6570, 0.6500, 0.6455, 0.6390, 0.6285, 0.6200, 0.6170.
Resistance levels: 0.6735, 0.6775, 0.6805, 0.6840, 0.6900, 0.6920, 0.7040, 0.7110.
