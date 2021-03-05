AUD/USD – NZD/USD
AUDUSD broke 7745 for is a sell signal targeting 7700/7690. We bottomed exactlyhere as I write this morning. Outlook is negative & a break below here is another sell signal.
NZDUSD we wrote: Holding 7280/7300 targets 7220/10 ( we are holding 5 pips aboveas I write). A break below 7200 risks a slide to 7180/70, perhaps as far as 7135/30...
Outlook negative as we hit 7180/70 but further losses are expected.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD shorts on a break below 7745 work as we hit the first target of 7700/7690. Abreak below here is another sell signal targeting support at 7620/10. A break below7590 is the next sell signal.
Gains are likely to be limited in what I believe is the early stages of a bear trend. Aselling opportunity at 7745/55 with stops above 7785.
NZDUSD hits the 7180/70 target as we look for 7135/30, with minor support at theJanuary low at 7105/7095.
Gains are likely to be limited with strong resistance at 7220/30. Shorts need stopsabove 7260.
Chart
