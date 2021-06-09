AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD topped exactly at important 100-month moving average resistance at7745/55. Shorts need stops above 7775.

NZDUSD topped exactly at first resistance at 7225/35 in the sideways trend. Shorts are starting to work as we dip to 5 pips above the first target & minor support at7180/70.

AUDJPY again held the first target of 8470/80. Be ready to sell a break below 3-month trend line support at 8440/30.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD topped exactly at important 100-month moving average resistance at7745/55again yesterday. Shorts need stops above 7775. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 7800/10. Above 7820 opens the door the May high at 7880/90.

Shorts at important 100-month moving average resistance at 7745/55 target 7720/10& the May low at 7685/75 before a retest of last week’s low at 7643. A break lower tothis week targets 7625/20.

NZDUSD shorts at first resistance at 7225/35 in the sideways trend need stops above7245. A break higher tests important 500-week moving average resistance at7295/7305.

Our shorts target minor support at 7180/70 but below here can target can retest last week's low at 7130/25. Further losses this time target 7090/80.

AUDJPY holds 3-month trend line support at 8440/30 & the first target of 8470/80. Further gains test 2 week highs at 8510/20. A break higher this week targets the the2021 high at 8570/80.

3-month trend line support again at 8440/30. A break lower targets the May low at8400/8395. A break lower is a sell signal for today targeting the 100-day moving average at 8335/25.

Chart