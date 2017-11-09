AUD/USD: short term neutral, but bullish above 0.7965
AUD/USD Current price: 0.8047
The AUD/USD pair trades around its Friday's close, quietly consolidating well above the 0.8000 threshold. After topping at 0.8124 on Friday, the pair retreated on profit taking and a big fall in base metal prices. Improved market sentiment is not enough to back the Aussie, trapped between the positive momentum among equities and further slides in commodities prices. There were no macroeconomic releases coming from Australia this Monday, with the calendar scarce across all sessions exacerbating the quietness. Australia will release is NAB business confidence index during the upcoming Asian session, which will add little to the pair's move, but will anyway provide clues on the Australian economy health. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair has been meeting short term buying interest around a bullish 20 SMA, but also that technical indicators have turned south within bullish territory, limiting chances of a stronger advance ahead. Below the 0.8030 level, the pair can fell further, but buyers will likely defend the 0.8000 region.
Support levels: 0.8030 0.8000 0.7965
Resistance levels: 0.8060 0.8100 0.8140
