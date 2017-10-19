AUD/USD: short term bullish, 0.7910 at sight

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7862

Australian employment sector grew at its fastest pace in almost 10 year

Aussie gains moderated by central bank imbalances

The AUD/USD pair is up for the day, not far from a daily high of 0.7874, where it topped during Asian trading hours after the release of Australian employment data, much better-than-expected. The country added 19,800 new jobs in September, the fastest pace of growth since 2008, whilst the unemployment rate slipped to 5.5% beating expectations for a steady 5.6%. Adding to Aussie's bullish case were data coming from China, as Q3 GDP came in as expected, at 6.8%, but retail sales and industrial production improved by more-than-expected in September. Sales were 10.3% compared to a year earlier, surpassing previous 10.1%, while production increased by 6.6% from previous YoY 6.0%.

The pair pared its advance at the 38.2% retracement of the latest downward move from 0.8098 to 0.7732 around 0.7870. The decline that took place early Europe bottomed around 0.7850, where in the 4 hours chart the pair has a horizontal 20 SMA, with the pair quickly recovering towards its daily highs, somehow indicating that selling interest just receded today. Technical indicators in the same chart have pared their advances after reaching their mid-lines, leaving a neutral short-term stance. Renewed buying interest above 0.7870 should lead to an advance up to 0.7910, the next strong resistance, en route to 0.7945.

Support levels: 0.7850 0.7815 0.7770

Resistance levels: 0.7870 0.7910 0.7945

